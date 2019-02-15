The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

Zoe Comerford, Assistant Sports Editor|February 15, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s lacrosse lost its second game of the season Friday afternoon at University of Cincinnati 22-18 despite a second-half comeback.

Freshman Shea Garcia notched a goal early in the first half to tie the score at 3-3. However, Cincinnati stormed back and scored seven consecutive goals in just eight minutes to take a 10-3 lead.

Graduate student Charlotte McGuire scores the final two goals before half, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 12-5 at the break. McGuire led MU with five goals.

Marquette closed the deficit to 18-15 with five consecutive goals in the second half, but Cincinnati’s 22-15 advantage in turnovers helped the Bearcats hold onto the 22-18 win.

The Golden Eagles had a 35-34 shot advantage but did not lead the Bearcats in any other statistical category.

Garcia had the best game of her career, tied for with 4 goals with senior midfielder Grace Gabriel.

Senior Cate Soccodato finished with a team-high six assists, nearly surpassing her record of seven from last season.

Gabriel single-handedly dominated at the draw circle, having a program-best 17 draw controls.

Junior captain Julianna Horning had only one save on 16 shots on target.

Taylor Gysin led the Bearcats with a match-high six goals.

Marquette (1-2) hosts University of Detroit Mercy Sunday. The game is slated for 1 p.m. Central Time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

After leading for almost the entire game, No. 8 Marquette women's basketball lost its first BIG EAST game against St. John's 81-74 Friday night. It en...

Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville
Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville
Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack
Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack
Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette
Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette
Selection committee gives men’s basketball No. 3 seed in first bracket update
Selection committee gives men’s basketball No. 3 seed in first bracket update

Other stories filed under Women's Lacrosse

Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse
Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse
Women’s lacrosse rebounds with first victory of 2019 over Louisville
Women’s lacrosse rebounds with first victory of 2019 over Louisville
Women’s lacrosse falls 19-4 to Notre Dame in home opener
Women’s lacrosse falls 19-4 to Notre Dame in home opener
Women’s lacrosse opens 2019 at home against Notre Dame
Women’s lacrosse opens 2019 at home against Notre Dame
PREVIEW: Gabriel leads women’s lacrosse after successful 2018 season
PREVIEW: Gabriel leads women’s lacrosse after successful 2018 season
Navigate Left

  • Sports

    Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Men's Lacrosse

    Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Men's Basketball

    Howard’s 36-point performance helps No. 10 Marquette overcome DePaul’s post attack

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Sports

    Improved defense helps No. 8 Marquette

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Men's Basketball

    Selection committee gives men’s basketball No. 3 seed in first bracket update

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Sports

    Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Golf

    Marquette golf eyes start to spring 2019 season

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Men's Track & Field

    Terrance Howard looks to leave legacy at Marquette

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Men's Lacrosse

    Fleming, Patterson make crucial contributions to attack line

  • Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

    Sports

    Women’s basketball dominates Villanova on National Marquette Day weekend

Navigate Right