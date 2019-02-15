Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette women’s lacrosse lost its second game of the season Friday afternoon at University of Cincinnati 22-18 despite a second-half comeback.

Freshman Shea Garcia notched a goal early in the first half to tie the score at 3-3. However, Cincinnati stormed back and scored seven consecutive goals in just eight minutes to take a 10-3 lead.

Graduate student Charlotte McGuire scores the final two goals before half, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 12-5 at the break. McGuire led MU with five goals.

Marquette closed the deficit to 18-15 with five consecutive goals in the second half, but Cincinnati’s 22-15 advantage in turnovers helped the Bearcats hold onto the 22-18 win.

The Golden Eagles had a 35-34 shot advantage but did not lead the Bearcats in any other statistical category.

Garcia had the best game of her career, tied for with 4 goals with senior midfielder Grace Gabriel.

Senior Cate Soccodato finished with a team-high six assists, nearly surpassing her record of seven from last season.

Gabriel single-handedly dominated at the draw circle, having a program-best 17 draw controls.

Junior captain Julianna Horning had only one save on 16 shots on target.

Taylor Gysin led the Bearcats with a match-high six goals.

Marquette (1-2) hosts University of Detroit Mercy Sunday. The game is slated for 1 p.m. Central Time.