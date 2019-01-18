Online computing program moves up in US ranks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Master of Science in Computing program was ranked No. 11 by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 list of Best Online Information Technology programs, according to a Marquette University news release.

This ranking is higher than previous years. Marquette’s program moved up seven slots, as it was No. 18 last year. The year prior, it was No. 21.

The ranking of best online master’s degrees in computer information technology programs is based on factors such as admissions selectivity, faculty credentials and academic and career support services which are offered to students.

The U.S. News ranking of online graduate programs also recognized Marquette’s nursing program for the first time ever, ranking it No. 116.

The College of Nursing’s Master of Science in Nursing, Second Degree Direct Entry for Non-Nurses program allows students to earn a master’s degree through a combination of online coursework and hands-on labs and in-hospital clinical rotations.