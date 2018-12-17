Marquette University named its first vice president for corporate engagement last week, who will be part of the new Office of Corporate Engagement. Photo courtesy of the Office of Marketing and Communication.

Marquette University named its first vice president for corporate engagement last week, who will be part of the new Office of Corporate Engagement. Photo courtesy of the Office of Marketing and Communication.

MU names first VP for new Office for Corporate Engagement

Marquette University named its first vice president for corporate engagement last week, marking the opening of the new Office of Corporate Engagement, according to a university news release.

Maura Donovan, who currently serves as the executive director of economic development for the University of Minnesota, will assume her new position Jan. 14, the release said. Donovan said she feels fortunate to be joining an institution with a strong mission, programs and sense of community.

“I look forward to working collaboratively to maximize Marquette’s corporate engagement opportunities,” Donovan said.

University President Michael Lovell said Donovan will be charged with formalizing, enhancing and streamlining the ways in which Marquette works with corporate partners, ultimately increasing the number of opportunities the university has to work with forward-looking organizations with shared values and strategic priorities that align with Marquette, according to the news release.

The potential opportunities listed in the release include corporate-sponsored research, talent development, philanthropy and service partnerships.

Lovell first announced the new office in his January 2018 presidential address and said opening an office for corporate engagement is critical to Marquette realizing its vision to be among the most innovative and accomplished Catholic, Jesuit universities in the world.

“I am confident that Dr. Donovan will help us grow our current partnerships and forge new and creative mission-aligned relationships that ultimately increase support for groundbreaking research, bolster critical academic and student success programs and diversify our revenue streams,” Lovell said in the news release.

The Office of Corporate Engagement’s website said it is the central point of contact for companies to get in touch with the university.

“We make connections and form robust relationships across campus,” the website said. “We bring a holistic view to developing deep partnerships, rooted in a shared mission, common vision, and innovative spirit.”