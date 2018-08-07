The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

Natallie St. Onge, Assistant News EditorAugust 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Campus+Sustainability+Director+Brent+Ribble+said+%27goodbye%27+to+plastic+straws+on+campus+and+%27hello%27+to+their+paper+counterparts.%0AVia+Marquette+Sustainability+Twitter.
Campus Sustainability Director Brent Ribble said 'goodbye' to plastic straws on campus and 'hello' to their paper counterparts. Via Marquette Sustainability Twitter.

Campus Sustainability Director Brent Ribble said 'goodbye' to plastic straws on campus and 'hello' to their paper counterparts. Via Marquette Sustainability Twitter.

Campus Sustainability Director Brent Ribble said 'goodbye' to plastic straws on campus and 'hello' to their paper counterparts. Via Marquette Sustainability Twitter.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Papers straws are in the process of replacing plastic straws in retail dining locations across campus, such as Marquette Place and Brew Cafes.

The switch is already underway, as part of Marquette’s sustainability initiatives that have been in place for the last decade or longer. A more formal and strategic approach, however, began in 2016.   

“The switch to eco-friendly paper straws demonstrates our commitment to care for the environment through sustainability,” Campus Sustainability Coordinator Brent Ribble said in an email.

The transition from plastic to paper straws was announced via the Marquette Sustainability Twitter account. The tweet included a farewell to the plastic and a commitment to eco-friendliness with paper straws.

Sustainability at Marquette promotes environmental and social responsibility through academics, engagement, operations and leadership, according to the Marquette University Sustainability webpage. The webpage states sustainability meets the social, environmental, financial and economic needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Plastic straws, among other plastic materials, can last 200 years before decomposing, affecting sea life and the overall environment.

“Plastic straws end up in landfills, waterways and communities where they persist for a long time as litter and ecosystem contaminants,” Ribble said.  

Paper straws, however, will biodegrade relatively quickly, and are compostable.    

“When people use a paper straw instead of a plastic one, they feel a sense of pride and agency,”  Ribble said.

Ribble said this seemingly small change opens the door for people to contemplate more challenging problems, such as climate change and reducing all the other single-use plastics in our lives.  

University spokesperson Chris Jenkins said in an email statement the switch to paper from plastic aligns with Marquette’s commitment to the sustainability of valuable resources.  

“Marquette’s dining services team recently committed to begin phasing out plastic straws in our retail dining locations, such as Marquette Place and the Brew Cafes. They will gradually transition to paper straws that are more eco-friendly,” Jenkins said.

Ribble said students, faculty, staff and community members can engage in activities that promote social responsibility, health, environmental welfare and economic security by living car-free, eating a plant-based diet and to reduce, reuse and recycle.  

“The switch is a step forward toward creating a culture and ethic of sustainability here at Marquette; it demonstrates sustainability leadership,” Ribble said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Higher Education

New green space construction underway near AMU
New green space construction underway near AMU
McAdams “elated” by state supreme court ruling, will return to Marquette
McAdams “elated” by state supreme court ruling, will return to Marquette
Marquette agrees to comply with court ruling, raises precedent concerns
Marquette agrees to comply with court ruling, raises precedent concerns
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in McAdams’ favor, remands case back to Circuit Court to award damages
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in McAdams’ favor, remands case back to Circuit Court to award damages
Inside Northwestern Mutual, Marquette press conference on newly announced data science institute
Inside Northwestern Mutual, Marquette press conference on newly announced data science institute

Other stories filed under News

VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy
MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy
Faster, easier to use Wi-Fi reconfigurations coming to campus ahead of fall semester
Faster, easier to use Wi-Fi reconfigurations coming to campus ahead of fall semester
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
New green space construction underway near AMU
New green space construction underway near AMU
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    featured

    New green space construction underway near AMU

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    McAdams “elated” by state supreme court ruling, will return to Marquette

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    featured

    Marquette agrees to comply with court ruling, raises precedent concerns

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in McAdams’ favor, remands case back to Circuit Court to award damages

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    Inside Northwestern Mutual, Marquette press conference on newly announced data science institute

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    Northwestern Mutual to partner with Marquette, UWM on $40M data science institute

  • Higher Education

    First-generation students persevere

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    College Republicans host NRA speaker, students protest

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    Alumni donate to Colleges of Health Sciences and Engineering

  • Campus dining locations ditch plastic straws

    Higher Education

    University introduces cognitive sciences major