The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

Natallie St. Onge, News ReporterMay 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Isaiah Gencuski

Photo by Isaiah Gencuski

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






I am first.

First to rise with the sun,

Peeking through my curtains,

Encouraging, cheering behind the buildings,

To get up and begin to get things done.

I am first.

First to smell the coffee brewing and the pastries warming,

Sweet treats that inspire the energy to kick in and start motivating.

I am first.

First to begin with books and pens and thoughts,

Tucked away in a corner,

Creating an oasis between headphones,

A tiny nook to explore what the future could have in store.

I am first.

To succeed.

To fill out forms that far exceeded all familiarity.

To take tests that were more than a page,

To study until my eyes close,

To stress until I

Can’t

Breathe.

I am first.

To fail.

To receive red ink painted on paper,

To see grades nearing close to Z,

To see a bank account drain and see worry increase,

Because money does not, nor has ever, come cheap.

I am first.

To fall so hard, that nothing feels like it will get better.

To cry until nothing can get better

Because nobody you know and love and trust, knows how to make it better.  

I am first.

To have dreams begin to come true.

To have a lasting smile,

A permanent song within my heart,

Playing tunes of joy, and pumping beats of exhilaration,

While everything finally falls into place.

I am first.

To have every lesson learned,

Turn into a meaning,

A value.

A truth.

A story for those who will follow after mine.

I am first to experience it all,

To gain every success,

To fail miserably and recklessly,

To ride every high,

And plummet to every low,

To experience all the moments in between.

I am first.

I am stressed.

I am pulled in all sorts of directions,

Trying to figure it all out by myself.

I am happy. I am conquering.

I am the difference.

I am first generation.

This is a personal poem written by Marquette Wire news reporter, Natallie St. Onge, based on her personal experiences as a first generation college student. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Journal

McCormick Stories
McCormick Stories
Louder Than Words: How Art Serves As A Form Of Activism
Louder Than Words: How Art Serves As A Form Of Activism
Sodexo Sprint Challenge
Sodexo Sprint Challenge
Gender fluidity
Gender fluidity
MUR Summer Playlist
MUR Summer Playlist
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Interviews

    McCormick Stories

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Arts & Entertainment

    Louder Than Words: How Art Serves As A Form Of Activism

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Arts & Entertainment

    Sodexo Sprint Challenge

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Arts & Entertainment

    Gender fluidity

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Journal

    MUR Summer Playlist

  • Journal

    Dear Sally

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Journal

    One Last Stand: McCormick Mems

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Journal

    Active Shooter Training for Residence Life Employees

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Journal

    Editor’s Note: Spring 2018

  • I am First: A Poem By A First Generation Student

    Journal

    Milwaukee Public School Student Gets Full Ride