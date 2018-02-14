Marquette Wire announces lacrosse broadcast schedule

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Marquette Wire will be following up on a successful season of student-produced fall athletics broadcasts by producing two men’s lacrosse games and two women’s lacrosse games. Senior Matthew Unger and sophomore Tom Hillmeyer will continue to direct these broadcasts with Wire personnel as on-air talent and production staff.

Two of these broadcasts are this weekend. The Wire will carry the men’s lacrosse season opener against Jacksonville University Saturday and the women’s lacrosse game Sunday against Kennesaw State.

Later in the year, the Wire will also show a men’s lacrosse conference clash with Georgetown March 24 and women’s lacrosse’s game against Vanderbilt April 8.

The Wire will also provide broadcasters for select Marquette Athletics productions throughout the lacrosse season.

All games will be streamed on marquettewire.org, GoMarquette.com and the MUTV YouTube page. For more updates, follow Marquette Wire Sports on Twitter.