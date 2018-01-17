The student news site of Marquette University

MUPD Chief cited for driving intoxicated

Sydney Czyzon, Assistant News EditorJanuary 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Wire Stock Photo

Marquette University Police Chief Paul Mascari was issued a police citation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and has been placed on administrative leave, according to a university statement from spokesperson Brian Dorrington.

The statement said an internal review will be conducted during Mascari’s leave.

According to the statement, Mascari was off duty and away from campus when he received the citation.

“Marquette University takes the conduct of all of our employees very seriously,” the university statement said.

MUPD said it does not have additional information regarding Mascari’s citation.

This story is developing.

