Plans to demolish buildings, create parking lot

Caroline White, News ReporterDecember 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo via Google Maps.

Marquette applied for city permits to tear down two buildings on West Wells Street, adjacent to campus.

The buildings, 1200 W. Wells and 1214-1222 W. Wells, were formerly a bus depot and dry cleaner which, university spokesman Chris Jenkins said, have long been vacant.

According to a recent article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelthe lot is just over 33,000 square feet.

Jenkins said long-term plans for the site have not been determined, but within the next few weeks, demolition will begin to convert the plots into a parking lot.

Director of planning and project delivery, Chris Gluesing said the parking lot is expected to be complete by May 2018.

