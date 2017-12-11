Plans to demolish buildings, create parking lot
Marquette applied for city permits to tear down two buildings on West Wells Street, adjacent to campus.
The buildings, 1200 W. Wells and 1214-1222 W. Wells, were formerly a bus depot and dry cleaner which, university spokesman Chris Jenkins said, have long been vacant.
According to a recent article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the lot is just over 33,000 square feet.
Jenkins said long-term plans for the site have not been determined, but within the next few weeks, demolition will begin to convert the plots into a parking lot.
Director of planning and project delivery, Chris Gluesing said the parking lot is expected to be complete by May 2018.
