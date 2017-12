PODCAST: Three Marquette teams play crucial games this weekend

Host Jack Phillips sits down with assistant sports director Nathan DeSutter to discuss volleyball’s match with in-state rival Wisconsin and what both basketball teams need to do in order to get key wins on Saturday.