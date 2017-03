BIG EAST Preview: Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Our very own Grant Becker and Connor Basch hit the road to follow the Marquette Men’s Basketball team to New York for the Big East Tournament. On Thursday, they took a stroll through Central Park to discuss the Golden Eagles’ matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates