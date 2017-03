The 414- March 8th, 2017

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Marquette women’s basketball team wins the Big East Tournament, the mumps outbreak on campus, and how President Trump’s misspellings could have an effect on you. All this and more, on the 414.