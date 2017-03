BIG EAST Preview: Markus Howard

Marquettte freshman guard Markus Howard met with the media at the Al McGuire Center on Tuesday to preview the Big East tournament before the team headed out to New York. Marquette will take on Seton Hall from Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 9th at 1:30 pm CT.