Marquette-Wisconsin Preview: Big Men

December 9, 2016Leave a Comment

Vieo by Matt Unger

Marquette Wire Sports’ Matt Unger chats today about the Big Man matchup between Luke Fischer and Ethan Happ.

Season preview: MU club ultimate ‘Birdhouse’ ready to pull upsets
Marquette to face biggest test yet against rival Wisconsin
Paint positioning, ball movement critical for women’s basketball’s Wisconsin matchup

Men’s basketball barely survives Fresno State due to defensive struggles
Green Bay shuts down WBB offense in 15-point victory
