Student receives images with racial overtone

Marquette University Police Department is devoting a “significant amount of resources” to an investigation surrounding a student who received electronic images carrying “disturbing racial overtones,” according to a letter sent out Tuesday night from university leaders.

The letter detailed that a student received these images earlier this week from an unknown sender. The student then reported the incident to MUPD. WISN 12 News obtained one of the images, which can be viewed here.

“Incidents such as this are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated on our campus. This is not who we aim to be,” the letter said.

The university released another letter Wednesday afternoon, which said members of the campus community came forward with information, allowing MUPD to identify a subject involved in the incident and conduct an interview.

“The details of that process must remain confidential because of student privacy laws, but please know that we take this issue very seriously,” the letter said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident should contact MUPD at 414- 288-6800.

The original letter further explained that as a Catholic and Jesuit institution, the university has an obligation to its students to denounce racism and bigotry and make sure everyone feels welcome.

Both letters suggested that students who feel unwelcome should contact MUPD, file a bias incident report or contact the following offices: Office for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Student Development, Office of Residence Life, Counseling Center, Center for Intercultural Engagement and Campus Ministry.

This story was updated April 25 at 1:51 p.m. and is developing.