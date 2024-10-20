All eyes on Wisconsin during election season

Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in La Crosse on Thursday was one recent event that put Wisconsin into the political spotlight.

As the fall weather outside continues to cool down, the political temperature in Wisconsin is only heating up.

Thursday and Friday put the state back into political focus, as Vice President Kamala Harris continued her campaign through the Badger State before Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde had their first and only debate in the Senate race.

The tour for the Democratic presidential nominee began in Milwaukee and turned to La Crosse before concluding in Green Bay. Harris was joined in the first two stops by businessman Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and an investor on the TV show “Shark Tank.” Cuban has been a supporter of Harris’ campaign and a critic of former President Donald Trump.

Harris spoke to students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a closed meeting before giving a short statement to reporters. The three-minute articulation focused on the war in Gaza following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, which Harris said creates an opportunity to end the war.

Harris then made her way to the western side of the state, speaking at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse later in the afternoon.

“And we know that America is ready for a new way forward,” Harris said. “We are ready for a new and optimistic generation of leadership, which is why Democrats and independents and Republicans are supporting our campaign.”

The day concluded with a speech at the Resch Center in Green Bay, where Harris spent just under 30 minutes speaking to the sold-out crowd of 4,000 people.

“I know we are all here together because we know what is at stake, and we are here together because we love our country,” Harris said. “And I do believe it is one of the highest forms of patriotism, of an expression of the love of our country, to then fight for its ideals and to fight to realize the promise of America.”

Thursday marked Harris’ sixth trip to Wisconsin since being announced as the Democratic presidential nominee. She will return once again on Monday accompanied by former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney for a second time.

24 hours later, the spotlight was once again on Wisconsin, as incumbent candidate Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican nominee Eric Hovde had their first and only debate in the Wisconsin Senate race.

The two began their debate with conversations about the Affordable Care Act, of which Hovde spoke first after winning the coin toss.

“I’m a big believer in results,” Hovde said, sharing his dissatisfaction with the original promises of the Affordable Care Act. He shared that healthcare prices have increased while access has decreased.

According to KFF, Medicare households were illustrated to have spent more on healthcare than non-Medicare households in 2022.

“We need a significant restructuring of our healthcare system,” Hovde said.

Baldwin countered the sentiment, advocating for her own provision that allows young people to stay on their parents’ healthcare plans until the age of 26.

“We need to build upon the Affordable Care Act,” Baldwin said.

The tightly-contested race also hit the debate stage with conversations about reproductive rights and the economy, which featured a heated debate between the two candidates.

“Eric Hovde should stay out of my personal life — and I think I speak for most Wisconsin women that he should stay out of all of our personal lives,” Baldwin said.

Hovde reiterated his stance on abortion, affirming his belief in the value of human life. He then shared his simultaneous belief in exceptions to the order in cases of rape, incest, and health complications of the mother.

Discussion about economic issues produced a contentious moment in the debate, as Baldwin asserted that Hovde would cut federal funding of the entitlement program.

“He supports funding, just not for you,” Baldwin said to the audience.

Hovde then fired back at Baldwin in disagreement.

“One thing you’ve perfected in Washington is your ability to lie,” Hovde said.

The only debate of the Senate race continued a campaign stretch that will soon approach its apex. The Nov. 5 election date for the Presidential and Senate races, now just over two weeks away, will mark the end of campaigning and vote-gathering for all officials looking for a place in office.

