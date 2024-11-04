Go out and vote

Photo courtesy of Charli Pittman. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en

The 2024 Presidential election is tomorrow, and you need to vote.

The fate of the United States is in the hands of the people and now is the time to make a decision. We all have the responsibility to fulfill our civic duties and advocate for ourselves along with those who are not able to.

As American citizens, we have the hard-earned right to vote for our leaders. In the 19th and 20th centuries, people of color and women were denied the right to vote. The history of our voting rights is extremely important, and we must honor it. Do not give up your voice when it has been justly fought for.

Multiple issues are on this year’s ballot, and it is essential that citizens research them in order to make a decision.

Take the time to choose which candidate you want to vote for. Review their standings on prominent issues and take into account what their proposed actions are for them.

It is also important to gather information from reliable sources. Do not be swayed by targeted advertisements or false claims. Research with intention and be mindful of your own beliefs.

Abortion, climate change, immigration, foreign conflicts, LGBTQ+ rights and the economy are all important issues to consider when you are casting your vote.

If you have any opinions on these topics, or if they affect you in any way, go vote. If they mean something to you, they mean something to another person. This is your chance to fight for issues that impact you and your surrounding community.

It is common for people to complain about the presidency and the government, but none of it is justified when they do not cast their ballot. You cannot lament about the election results when you did not take the initiative to vote. You have the power and the opportunity to make a change. Take that opportunity to make a political, social and environmental difference in our country.

Everyone is influenced by the election in one way or another, which is why it is crucial for American citizens to vote. Our future relies on everyone executing their civic duty.

Use your right because every vote matters.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected]