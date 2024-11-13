Harris has hit the highest glass ceiling

(Photo Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General of California/Edited by Joey Schamber)

The 2024 Presidential election results have further perpetuated the notion that women must meet unattainable expectations in order to attain positions of power.

Kamala Harris was a well-qualified candidate for presidency, yet America’s votes went to her opponent: a narcissist and a racist.

This was the second time a woman lost in the Presidential election and, coincidentally, to the same man. The United States has never inaugurated a female president, and many wonder if we ever will.

Misogyny is a part of this country’s history, and it was prevalent during this election. Harris had the shortest presidential campaign in history but was still able to put up a fight. However, it was not enough. What could have been a groundbreaking victory for women, especially those of color, turned into an apparent setback for feminism.

Even with Harris’ courageous attempt, the glass ceiling did not shatter. It serves as a reminder that America is still not ready to break the barriers of discrimination that we hold against women. We are accustomed to male leadership in government roles, and we have stayed in this traditionalist mindset. It continues the narrative that women will fall victim to double standards even when they demonstrate excellence.

It can be argued that Harris’ campaign is what led to her loss, but what also needs to be considered is the level of perfection that America expects from women who strive for leadership roles.

Women receive criticism and backlash for actions that would not even be addressed if a man had done the same. A man is seen as confident, but a woman is viewed as commanding. Society delineates people based on gender and portrays them in certain lights.

It has been claimed that Harris was “dangerously liberal” during her campaign, but is that just because she’s a Black woman? Her campaign was actually more centrist than far left-leaning. People expect nothing less than perfection when it comes to selecting a female leader, in any profession, but will hire a man who meets the bare minimum.

This double standard forces women to be hyperaware of their actions and confines them to an unrealistic expectation. They face the possibility of having their words and actions misconstrued and used against them.

Women must maintain an assertive demeanor while also exercising poise and respect. Harris wholly demonstrated this through her congratulations to Trump and concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 6, 2024.

She conceded the election with grace as she expressed her gratitude and distraught. Her performance was civil, eloquent and everything expected of a woman.

If the roles were reversed, we can certainly assume that Trump would not have reacted in the same manner. When he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election, he did not offer a congratulations or a concession. Instead, he claimed that the election was rigged and encouraged his supporters to attack the capitol.

Even if he did concede his 2020 loss or hypothetical loss to Harris, we can imagine his speech being full of vitriol and disdain. As a man, he is not expected to behave flawlessly or graciously.

The narrative of women needing to uphold the highest of standards is one that demands to be rewritten. Harris’ loss was an unfortunate outcome of America’s sexist outlooks and double standards.

Strong, qualified women are more than capable of taking on powerful leadership roles.

It is not about giving women a chance but giving them the same recognition.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at [email protected]