Harris campaigns with celebrities in MKE

Photo by Jack Belmont More than 12,000 people attended Kamala Harris’ Milwaukee rally that featured celebrity guests like Cardi B, GloRilla and Keegan-Michael Key.

Over 12,000 people packed the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Friday night for what was likely Vice President Kamala Harris’ last campaign stop in Wisconsin before Election Day.

The campaign event took place at the same time as a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, which was held just miles away at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

Supporters of all ages came dressed and decorated in festive campaign attire, which included blue light-up bracelets provided by the Harris campaign.

Throughout the night, the crowd sang along to performances from GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly. Those performing departed the stage with comments encouraging others to vote.

“Please take this treasure of information with you to those that have not voted yet and stress to them how important it is that on Tuesday night, we are celebrating because we put the right person in office,” Lyte said.

Among the rally’s diversity of ages was representation from several local universities, including Marquette.

Bella Gruber and Bryn Scheg, first-year students in the Colleges of Arts & Sciences and Business Administration respectively, both talked about how they believe it is important to make their voices heard in this election.

“In terms of being able to vote, it’s just really cool that at such a young age we’re able to have such a great voice,” Gruber said.

Scheg added that she believes it is important to vote because college students are able to make changes that could possibly decide the direction of their futures.

Also making appearances at the event were actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key and rapper Cardi B, who both addressed the audience with remarks supporting Harris’ campaign.

“This election is truly the most important one we have ever had, ever. And that is why I’m here today,” Key said. “When it comes to our environment, when it comes to our health, when it comes to our happiness, to our people and especially when it comes to our freedoms, the only choice is Harris and Walz.”

Cardi B’s speech preceded Harris’ on the stage, during which she read from her phone a message that she said had been on her heart for a long time. After acknowledging that she initially did not have a plan to vote, she said that Harris’ nomination had a profound impact.

“She joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country. I believe every word that comes out of her mouth,” Cardi B said.

The Grammy Award winner then spent over four minutes on the attack against former President Donald Trump, criticizing his stance on healthcare and the consumerism of his campaign, asserting that he is “hustling Americans” by selling branded merchandise.

“I’m not giving Donald Trump a second chance,” she said. “I’m with Kamala. I believe in her.”

Several local Democratic leaders were also in attendance at Friday’s rally, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is amidst a race of her own for the Wisconsin seat.

“I wanted to come out here and be with so many Milwaukeeans who are supporting our Madam Vice President to be the next President of the United States,” Crowley said.

Crowley went on to highlight the importance of college students getting information from reliable sources ahead of casting their ballots.

“It’s important to get the facts right. I think there’s a lot of information on TikTok, on Instagram, on Facebook, but it’s important to go to reputable news outlets [and] reputable people who [are] going to let you know what the facts are,” Crowley said.

Closing the rally was a speech from the Democratic presidential nominee herself, as Harris took the stage at 9:22 p.m. and spoke from the podium for over 20 minutes.

Harris’ message stemmed from a comparison between the goals of the two candidates, saying that Trump has an “enemies list” that would dictate his actions in office while she would enter the presidency with a “to-do list.”

On the list of prioritized items for Harris are cost of living, tax cuts and healthcare.

She then promoted her campaign’s recurring theme of “Country Over Party,” sharing her willingness to work beyond party lines while in office.

“As president, I pledge to seek common ground and common-sense solutions to the challenges you face,” Harris said. “I pledge to listen to those who will be impacted by the decisions I make. I pledge to listen to experts [and] people who disagree with me. Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy.”

The remarks closed with a final urge for Americans to vote on Election Day, citing the importance of participating and exercising one’s opinion.

“Your vote is your voice,” Harris said. “And your voice is your power.”

Former President Barack Obama spoke in favor of Harris at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 4.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta and Lance Schulteis. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].