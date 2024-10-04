Liz Cheney joins Harris campaign in Ripon

Photo by rawpixel.com Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance in Ripon marked her fifth stop in Wisconsin since becoming the Democratic nominee in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign trail continued through Wisconsin on Thursday with an appearance in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican party. This stop marked her fifth in the state since becoming the Democratic nominee in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Standing alongside Harris on the stage was former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a lifelong Republican and one of former President Donald Trump’s strongest critics.

Cheney officially endorsed Harris for president in early September after years of opposition to Trump. Cheney criticized Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election while also being one of just ten Republicans in the House of Representatives that voted to impeach him following an investigation of the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

The endorsement represents another leg in Cheney’s resistance against the former president, as this November will mark her first time ever voting for a Democrat.

“Vice President Harris is standing in the breach at a critical moment in our nation’s history,” Cheney said. “She’s working to unite reasonable people from all across the political spectrum.”

The on-stage appearance of Cheney was a continuation of Harris’ efforts to grow GOP support from those discouraged by Trump. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide for the Trump administration, announced her endorsement for Harris just two days before the campaign stop in Ripon.

Unity across party lines was an echoed theme, as the stage in Ripon was surrounded by American flags and signs reading “Country Over Party.”

“In this election, putting patriotism ahead of partisanship is not an aspiration,” Cheney said. “It is our duty.”

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].