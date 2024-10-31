EDITORIAL: Kamala Harris for President

The Marquette Wire Editorial Board endorses candidate Kamala Harris for president in this upcoming election.

Harris is the responsible choice to be the leader of the free world. The vice president has proven through her long, successful career in government that she is the most qualified for this job.

For many Marquette students, this will be their first time voting in a national election, and this year, there are several issues at stake that should be highly important to our readers.

Harris’s housing plan seeks to significantly expand President Biden’s downpayment assistance proposal, making housing more affordable for first time homebuyers while not inflating prices. Students voting in this election would likely benefit from this plan should it come to fruition, as many will be buying their first homes in the years following its passing.

Harris has more than “a concept of a plan” to tackle healthcare. She wants to cap out-of-pocket drug costs and allow Medicare to pay for at-home care for the elderly.

Abortion access has remained a key issue for voters this election election, and Harris has been endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Committee to Protect Health Care and Reproductive Freedom for All.

She has announced she would support a bill restoring the protections once guaranteed to women through Roe v. Wade and veto any national abortion ban that comes across her desk. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has taken up the pro-life mantle, bragging about killing Roe, and aligning himself with anti-choice associates.

The Editorial Board recognizes that Marquette is a Jesuit university and many of our readers are religious and their faith is an important consideration for them when they vote. Harris is a Baptist, and she has been endorsed by over 1,000 religious leaders.

She speaks about using her faith to spread love to people across all backgrounds. Trump uses theology to justify his hate and sell $60 Bibles on his website while simultaneously being unable to answer basic questions about his faith.

Trump has proven himself to be a uniquely powerful threat to our democracy. He is an unpatriotic, demagogical narcissist who has no place in the highest seat of our government. He platforms racism at his rallies and makes vulgar, sexist comments towards women.

He has already promised to use the federal government for his own benefit. He will prosecute his political opponents and undermine our democratic processes. He is in the back pocket of billionaires, crypto giants and big oil companies.

Under the Trump administration, our country will no longer persist on the values written in our constitution. Instead, it will persist on the whims of a tyrant with no respect for the law and 34 felony counts to his name.

Trump has poisoned our politics and ravaged the Republican party. The fiscally conservative party of Ronald Reagan has cowered behind a president whose tax plan added $2 trillion to the national debt.

Richard Nixon, as infamous as he was, conceded the election to John F. Kennedy, even when there was evidence of voter fraud, because he did not want America to doubt the security of our elections. Now, his party supports a man who refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election that he certifiably lost.

This country needs real leadership, and it will not find it in Trump. Harris has earned our endorsement because she is the candidate this nation deserves. It is time to end Trump’s era of dirty political games and vote in another progressive leader who will bring about a brighter future.

Our editorials are written by Executive Opinions Editor Joseph Schamber, a sophomore majoring in journalism in the Diederich College of Communication. The editorial communicates the voices of the newspaper and the Marquette Wire as a whole. We believe press endorsements are a crucial part of the journalistic mission, and this is us stepping forward to fulfill that mission and protect our democracy.