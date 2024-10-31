The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Harris, Trump deadlocked in final MU law poll

834 registered Wisconsin voters were surveyed between Oct. 16 and 24.
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterOctober 31, 2024
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows the presidential race at a dead heat. Photo courtesy of Marquette University Law School.

Marquette Law School on Wednesday afternoon released the results of their final survey conducted before the Nov. 5 election.

The latest poll shows the presidential race at a dead heat, with 50% of respondents supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and 49% supporting former president Donald Trump among likely voters.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin has maintained her lead with 51% of respondents supporting her and 49% favoring Republican challenger Eric Hovde.

The economy remains the top issue on the minds of voters, with 38% of respondents citing that as their primary concern, with abortion policy and immigration coming in second and third place, respectively.

In this final Marquette Law School Poll, 834 registered Wisconsin voters were surveyed between Oct. 16 and 24. These results produced a margin of error of +/- 4.4%.

Harris and Trump will both be in Wisconsin on Friday, with Trump holding a rally at Fiserv Forum and Harris holding an event at a location yet to be announced. Both candidates were also in Wisconsin on Wednesday, with Trump hosting a rally with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre in Green Bay, and Harris hosting a “Get Out the Vote” concert in Madison featuring Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons and other artists.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

