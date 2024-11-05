The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

LIVE: 2024 expecting historic election

Izzy Fonfara Drewel, Production DirectorNovember 5, 2024
Live Coverage
Nov 05, 2024, 11:54 am
Izzy Fonfara Drewel, Production Director

12:00: Absentee ballot counting

Absentee ballot counting was delayed at the Baird Center this morning due to extended poll worker check-in. All absentee ballots, both mail-in and in-person, are sent to the Central Count facility within the building. This morning Chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Ann Jacobs posted on X (formerly Twitter) that there are roughly 1.6 million absentee ballots to count which will make for a late night for election workers. Counting has since resumed at the Baird Center.

 

Photo by Marquette Wire
Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 1 as part of her final campaign push.

The Marquette Wire will be producing ongoing coverage throughout Election Day. Please stay updated with our work throughout the day.

Polls have officially opened in Wisconsin for the day, and will remain open until 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET). Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov. The AMU on Marquette’s campus serves as polling location for students and the surrounding communities. To vote, you will need to bring a valid form of photo ID, and voters are not permitted to wear any sort of campaign merchandise.

While polls close at 8 p.m., any voters still in line will be permitted to cast their ballot. Do not step out of line, continue to wait and poll workers will ensure you fill out your ballot.

This story will be continuously updated throughout the day by various members of our staff. If you have any questions, please reach out to Isabella Fonfara Drewel at [email protected].

