Post-presidential election rally for Palestine

“Milwaukee will be protesting against the two parties, both of which do not represent our views on Palestinian liberation.”
Ellie GolkoNovember 7, 2024
Over 100 protestors took to Red Arrow Park Wednesday night to march holding handmade signs and banners that represented their beliefs. 

The Students for a Democratic Society: United with Milwaukee held a post-election rally Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Red Arrow Park, where over 100 participants took to the streets to march holding handmade signs and banners that represented their beliefs. 

SDS UWM worked with Milwaukee Young Democratic Socialists of America for this event. The Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Freedom Road Social Organization, Reproductive Justice Action- Milwaukee, Popular University for Palestine and Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine also helped make this event possible by having speakers. 

The rally’s theme was to stand with Palestine and fight for a people’s agenda. It was announced on Instagram Monday with the caption, “Regardless of the winner of the presidential election, we know there are no winners in genocide.” 

Milwaukee will be protesting against the two parties- both of which do not represent our views on Palestinian liberation. Both parties have shown indiscriminate support for the genocidal state of Israel, and no matter what the outcome of the election, both parties are responsible for the genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza and the destruction of lives and infrastructure in Palestine, Lebanon and beyond,” SDS said in a press release.

Wednesday morning, Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election. There was an update on Instagram that the SDS rally would be held to “DUMP TRUMP” and protest against the former president. 

“Milwaukee will be protesting against presidential-elect Donald Trump. Trump is an enemy to all people’s movements. Whether you’re pro-Palestine, pro-immigrants’ rights, pro-women’s, reproductive and LGBTQ rights, and stand for basic human rights, Trump and his agenda must be opposed. We’re going to fight against Trump and his backward policies every step of the way. Down with Trump and the GOP!” SDS UWM said an Instagram post

SDS UWM said that they had an experienced and committed group of community volunteers taking up the roles of marshals, medics, police liaisons, scouts and jail support to ensure that their rally would be safe for participants. 

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected].

