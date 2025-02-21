The student news site of Marquette University

How Marquette continues to navigate Trump’s executive orders regarding DEIA

Marquette’s official statement and plans on how to handle the termination of DEIA
Ellie GolkoFebruary 21, 2025
Photo by Jordan Johnson
Marquette will navigate recent executive orders in a way that reflects their values as a Catholic, Jesuit university.

Marquette University released an article on Feb. 18 with instructions on how the community is handling President Donald Trump’s new executive orders regarding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in higher education. 

DEIA is an initiative that began in the workplace in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement as a way to ensure people are not denied jobs because of their identity and that they feel respected in the workplace. Trump’s new executive order called for the elimination of DEIA, and people are complying. Marquette University could be affected by these orders.

The idea that Republicans are pushing for the elimination of DEIA in higher education is not a new one. Some universities have eliminated their programs altogether before Trump began his second term.

The OCR letter:

On Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights released a letter discussing DEI’s role in education. The letter states that DEIA is separate from Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and that schools should not in any way, shape or form be treating students differently because of their race. 

The Department of Education said institutions will be assessed on their compliance with the letter after 14 days of the notice.

Ralph Weber, vice president and general counsel, said at a University Academic Senate meeting Monday that institutions were given the following guidelines:

  1. Make sure policies comply with existing civil rights laws
  2. Cease efforts to get around prohibitions on the use of race by using indirect methods
  3. End any reliance on outside party contractors to circumvent rules on the use of race

“This has been added to our executive order task force and our first step is going to be to do an inventory from all the leaders of items that we ought to look at. Are there scholarships from back in the day that have elements that we would have to amend?” Weber said. “We’re looking more broadly as well, including of course the belonging and student affairs.”

Marquette established the Office of Belonging and Student Affairs in July 2024 while undergoing restructuring in the provost’s office. They combined the office of Student Affairs and the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion.

Chris Navia served as Marquette’s vice president for inclusive excellence from July 2022- June 2024, then moved into the role as acting vice president for Belonging and Student Affairs when the offices combined.

Weber said they are looking for things that might need to be changed to comply with the criteria in the letter, and then they will wait on more guidance.

“Treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent,” the OCR letter said. 

The OCR letter cites the 2023 Supreme Court case, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, as evidence to back their claim that higher education has been discriminatory in admissions.  

Marquette’s values and statements:

Marquette’s website states that they have a specific set of values regarding the tolerance of others because of their status as a Catholic, Jesuit university. 

We hold that all people and things are created to praise, reverence and serve God in our community and throughout the world, and thus every aspect of the university’s lifeblood and work holds this principle and foundation as its beginning and end,” Marquette Leadership said of their defining values.  

Regarding the recent executive orders, the university has decided they will navigate these changes in a way that reflects their Jesuit values. 

Marquette University remains steadfast in its commitment to serve all as a welcoming learning community that is open to people from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives. This commitment means working with students, faculty and staff to navigate these changes and ensuring all in our community know they are valued and supported,” Marquette University stated

Marquette also said that they will work with other Jesuit institutions and colleges in Wisconsin to come up with solutions in this changing legal landscape.

Resources for community support

For anyone in the Marquette community who is concerned about how the executive orders on DEIA or any of Trump’s others Executive Orders will affect them, the university has resources available. 

Marquette’s Office of Inclusion and Belonging is fully operational and serves an outlet for students to learn more about diversity. 

Additionally, Marquette offers the Counseling Center for students and the Employee Assistance Program for faculty who feel they need to speak to someone confidentially about mental health related concerns. 

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected]Sophia Tiedge contributed to this report. 

