Lifesavers Training continues on-campus suicide prevention efforts for MU students

In 1935, Wint-O-Green Lifesavers debuted in the mint market, which joined a line of products recognized for their distinct circular shape with a hole in the middle. The mints resemble life preservers, which serve as beacons of hope for people lost at sea, uplifting those stranded in times of need.

90 years after their debut, the same mints were laid across tables in the Alumni Memorial Union, where a Suicide Prevention Training was hosted the evening of March 19. The event, coined, “Lifesavers,” instructed members of the Marquette community on how to recognize the warning signs and methods of support for someone at risk of suicide.

Emily Drenovsky, counselor and coordinator for Mental Health Advocacy and Outreach at the Marquette Counseling Center, led the presentation, which covered statistics, warning signs, how to help others and available resources.

The first statistic presented was that 60% of people in the room would likely be affected by suicide at some point in their lifetime, which was used to point out the importance destigmatizing conversations around suicide and suicide prevention.

“What we don’t want is for that reluctance to stop people from acting or to avoid the topic altogether, to avoid getting involved in a situation that you could potentially be lifesaving,” Drenovsky said.

As the event moved along, the warning signs described were tied together in an acronym labeled “FACTS,” which talked about others’ feelings, actions, changes in behavior, talking/texting and the situations they may be in as potential flags to be noticed.

Drenovsky noted the importance of students looking out for one another and recognizing warning signs, as for some, college represents the first point in a person’s life where they are responsible for looking after their mental health and navigating through difficult situations on their own.

“The more we know some of these signs or where to go, how to help or how to support someone, then hopefully we’ll feel empowered in those situations, and maybe less afraid of intervening or stepping in,” Drenovsky said.

The second acronym of the evening taught students how to “CARE” for others when discerning how to help, bundling the facets of starting conversations, asking questions about how others are feeling and offering resources and encouragement.

Also paired with the slideshow was a pair of videos, one being a testimonial from suicide survivor Kevin Hines and another story about the importance of trusting one’s instincts.

Ella Rose, a senior in the College of Health Sciences, attended last Wednesday night’s event to mark her third time at Lifesavers Training. Having experienced mental health struggles of her own last fall, Rose wanted to take the opportunity to go to Lifesavers with a new perspective.

“I was curious to relive this presentation actually understanding the role of somebody that’s struggling,” Rose said.

She also acknowledged the opportunity provided by events such as Lifesavers Training, citing meaningful discussions that can take place when people choose to learn about suicide prevention.

“It encourages conversation,” Rose said. “It’s affirming to show up and see that other people are also interested. Some people were required to be here, but some weren’t and are deciding to take the extra step and learn.”

The event included two presentations from Marquette students representing organizations on campus. Macayla Portz, a senior in the College of Health Sciences, and Ava Ketterman, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, the president and vice president of Active Minds Marquette, opened the Lifesavers Training by sharing the organization’s mission and events, including an art therapy session on March 29.

Elizabeth Gnau, a junior in the College of Nursing, followed Active Minds by pitching the third annual Out of the Darkness Walk, which will take place on April 5. The walk is expected to bring together members of the Marquette community looking to raise awareness of suicide prevention efforts while also raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Lifesavers Training, though hosted by the Counseling Center, fell amidst a calendar of events from Student Wellness and Health Promotion leading up to the Out of the Darkness Walk. On February 24, Talk Saves Lives was hosted, an event similarly geared towards suicide prevention efforts and starting meaningful conversations.

“Suicide is a preventable cause of death,” Gnau said. “That’s why we talk so much about suicide prevention. There are all these warning signs and ways that we can intervene to prevent suicide.”

As the Out of the Darkness Walk nears, so do opportunities for students to get involved. Those interested in helping can look to volunteer, fundraise and spread the word about the walk.

Registration information for the 2025 Out of the Darkness Walk Can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. Support is also offered at Marquette by visiting the Center for Student Health and Wellness Promotion or the Counseling Center on the third floor of the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility.

