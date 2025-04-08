The student news site of Marquette University

Students walk in support of suicide prevention

“Your presence and openness allows others to know they are not alone in their struggle. Together, we are making a difference.”
Byline photo of Lance Schulteis
Lance Schulteis, News ReporterApril 8, 2025
Photo by Lance Schulteis
Marquette’s third annual “Out of the Darkness” walk for suicide prevention awareness took place on April 5.

Though campus sidewalks on Saturday looked different than usual, covered in bright colors and artwork, it was the footsteps above them that brought the most attention. Instead of looking down, members of the Marquette community looked ahead — supporting one another and the cause that rallied them together.

On Saturday afternoon, the walkway between Central Mall and St. Joan of Arc Chapel was blanketed with chalk over its gray cement. Students drew and wrote encouraging messages to usher in the university’s third annual “Out of the Darkness” walk, an event where students and members of the Marquette community marched around campus to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

Students wrote messages and drew on the sidewalk. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

The two-lap trek around the Marquette Mile started and ended with an arch of balloons, which students walked underneath while holding signs promoting mental health awareness.

“We all go through our personal struggles and deal with things within ourselves and with the people that we care [about] and love. And a lot of times we can feel very alone in that,” Brandon Rosemond, a first-year student in the College of Health Sciences, said. “Showing up to things like this and showing other people that there are people out here that are here to support you and care for you and be there for you is really important.”

Elizabeth Gnau addressed the crowd of walkers. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

Elizabeth Gnau, a junior in the College of Nursing, has overseen the walk for all three installments, bringing the event to Marquette after being part of an “Out of the Darkness” walk in her hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, during high school.

“I just have so much gratitude for the people that show up for this,” Gnau said. “We are making change [to] the statistics of suicide and we are actively working to prevent suicide.”

Walkers could purchase AFSP-themed goods. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

The “Out of the Darkness” walks are put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and are hosted at hundreds of cities and campuses around the nation. Each walk allows participants to help advance the mission of the AFSP by making donations to further suicide prevention efforts.

In addition, the crowd of over 130 that attended the walk on Marquette’s campus was given the opportunity to provide support through the purchase of AFSP-branded merchandise.

Beads represented different experiences with mental health. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

Joining the spectacle of the event were colored beads around the necks of those that participated, with different colors representing different experiences and support. The honor beads, a piece of “Out of the Darkness” walks nationwide, were part of the walk’s opening ceremony in which participants held them up to recognize their connections to suicide prevention awareness.

Among the array of colors were green beads, which signified personal struggles with mental health and thoughts of suicide.

“We are so glad to have you here with us in this fight,” Gnau said. “Your presence and openness allows others to know they are not alone in their struggle. Together, we are making a difference.”

Matthew Schacht (left) and Jay Easley (right) showed off their signs. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

As the walk began, the crowd was led by students holding a banner that read “Hope Walks Here” and assorted signs that included “Let’s Talk About Mental Health” and “#BeTheVoice.”

Josephine Strauss, a junior in the College of Engineering and volunteer at the walk who helped carry the banner, was appreciative of the support that came from those along the route.

“It was just really nice to see a display of effort,” Strauss said. “It really makes you feel like people care about you.”

Those without signs were able to show their support by wearing large stickers with handwritten messages to acknowledge specific individuals they were walking to support.

Participants walked two laps around the Marquette Mile. (Photo by Mia Thurow)

During the pair of loops around campus, the crowd was met with support that included honks from cars that drove past, which students responded to by cheering and lifting their signs.

“We got a lot of nice comments from people walking by—and the honking,” Asher Prochnicki, a first-year student in the College of Health Sciences, said. “It was super nice to see that people do truly care about this cause.”

As the walk reached its close, the crowd celebrated as it reunited with the balloon arch and chalk drawings at the end of the route.

“It’s important to show up for different causes that you believe in,” Abby Arends, a first-year student in the College of Health Sciences, said. “That’s how you ‘Be the Difference’ — just showing up and showing support and donating when you can, to whatever cause that you think is important to you. And this one’s important to me.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. Support is also offered at Marquette by visiting the Center for Student Health and Wellness Promotion or the Counseling Center on the third floor of the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Lance Schulteis
Lance Schulteis, News Reporter
Lance Schulteis is a sophomore from Nashotah, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication. He is serving the Marquette Wire as a news reporter for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Lance enjoys spending time with family, friends and his dog, supporting his favorite sports teams and playing chess. As a news reporter, Lance is looking forward to putting a spotlight on amazing people in the local community and telling their stories.
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication, as well as a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring Milwaukee and hiking. As Executive News Editor, she is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.