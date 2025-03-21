BREAKING: Identity of student who died Thursday revealed, as permitted by family

Photo by Josh Meitz Koser’s family granted the university permission to publicly share his identity Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m., March 21, 2025

As of Friday afternoon, the family of the Marquette student who died in his off-campus apartment Thursday has granted the university permission to share his identity with the public.

John Koser, a senior in the College of Business Administration, was known as a bright student and an engaged participant on campus. He worked at the Union Sports Annex as a Sodexo student-employee and was involved in the Investment Club.

The 21-year-old Koser, who would have graduated from the university in May 2025, was double majoring in finance and marketing.

The university will hold a Mass to honor John next week, with more logistical information being released in the days to come.

Marquette faculty, staff and students can access support services for coping with grief and loss through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry. The Marquette Employee Assistance Program is also available for employees and their families at all times. The suicide and crisis lifeline number is 988, or text TALK to 741-741.

At this time, the Marquette Wire is mourning the loss of a fellow student and continuing to keep John and all who knew him in our thoughts and prayers.

This is a developing story.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].