The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette University mourns student who died in their off-campus apartment Thursday

No additional information is being shared out of respect for the wishes of the family.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorMarch 21, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Lily Wooten
Faculty, staff and students have access to services for coping with grief through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry.

A senior student in the College of Business Administration died in their off-campus apartment Thursday, Marquette University announced Friday morning.

No additional information is being shared at this time out of respect for the wishes of the family.

“We grieve with the student’s family and friends as well as fellow faculty, staff and students here on campus who were touched by this student during their time in our community,” President Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement. “Please know that university leadership and Mission and Ministry staff are in touch with the family and are offering every available resource.”

Available resources for grieving community members

All faculty, staff and students have access to support services for coping with grief and loss through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry. The Marquette Employee Assistance Program is also available at all times for employees and their families. The suicide and crisis lifeline number is 988, or text TALK to 741-741. 

Today there will be additional support given to faculty, staff and students in the College of Business Administration. Some services include on-site counseling and pastoral care, as well as space for grieving and reflection.

“Grief affects each of us differently,” Ah Yun said in a statement. “As a university community, the connections and bonds we share are important in these difficult times. Please check in with your classmates, friends, colleagues and family members as we navigate this time of sorrow together.

“I ask that you keep the family in your prayers. Such a loss is difficult to comprehend, and I know that the coming days will be trying for the family. I hope that our love and support will help to ease their pain.”

Also included in the university statement was a prayer:

Prayer on the loss of a loved one

Attributed as the Quaker Prayer

We give them back to you, dear Lord,
Who gave them to us.
Yet as you did not lose them in giving,
so we have not lost them by their return.
For what is yours is ours always, if we are yours.
And life is eternal and love is immortal
And death is only a horizon.
And a horizon is nothing more
than a limit to our sight.

This is a developing story.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with apartment
How to Heal in a New Place
Marquette students have a new apartment option to consider when hunting for a place to leave.
New Pabst apartment building under construction for Milwaukee students
Experts say luxury student housing stimulates regional economy
Experts say luxury student housing stimulates regional economy
Although retail space on the bottom floor in Ivy on Fourteenth luxury apartment building on the 800 block of 14th Street has yet to be finished, the apartments were open to residents this week. Photo by Yue Yin / yue.yin@marquette.edu
US Marine Corps to fill fourth Ivy vacancy
Also tagged with Counseling Center
Marquette will navigate recent executive orders in a way that reflects their values as a Catholic, Jesuit university.
How Marquette continues to navigate Trump's executive orders regarding DEIA
More than 60% of college students currently meet the criteria for at least one mental health issue, almost a 50% increase since 2013.
Combatting mental health concerns on college campuses
Take Back the Night was held in the Alumni Memorial Union Hall Monaghan Ballrooms and featured tabling, food, art installations and more.
Take Back the Night raises assault awareness
Emily Drenovsky (left) and a group of students in the physician assistant graduate program attended a Lifesavers Training on World Suicide Prevention Day. Photo courtesy of Emily Drenovsky.
"You are not alone"
Also tagged with death
Liam Payne in London during 2019.
What we know about Liam Payne's passing
Photo courtesy Marquette University.
President Lovell passes after battle with sarcoma
Hira was a doctoral student in The College of Engineering.
Remembering Avijit Hira
Senior business student dies unexpectedly
Senior business student dies unexpectedly
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite local sports teams, exploring Milwaukee with friends and hiking. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.