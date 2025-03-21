Marquette University mourns student who died in their off-campus apartment Thursday

Photo by Lily Wooten Faculty, staff and students have access to services for coping with grief through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry.

A senior student in the College of Business Administration died in their off-campus apartment Thursday, Marquette University announced Friday morning.

No additional information is being shared at this time out of respect for the wishes of the family.

“We grieve with the student’s family and friends as well as fellow faculty, staff and students here on campus who were touched by this student during their time in our community,” President Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement. “Please know that university leadership and Mission and Ministry staff are in touch with the family and are offering every available resource.”

Available resources for grieving community members

All faculty, staff and students have access to support services for coping with grief and loss through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry. The Marquette Employee Assistance Program is also available at all times for employees and their families. The suicide and crisis lifeline number is 988, or text TALK to 741-741.

Today there will be additional support given to faculty, staff and students in the College of Business Administration. Some services include on-site counseling and pastoral care, as well as space for grieving and reflection.

“Grief affects each of us differently,” Ah Yun said in a statement. “As a university community, the connections and bonds we share are important in these difficult times. Please check in with your classmates, friends, colleagues and family members as we navigate this time of sorrow together.

“I ask that you keep the family in your prayers. Such a loss is difficult to comprehend, and I know that the coming days will be trying for the family. I hope that our love and support will help to ease their pain.”

Also included in the university statement was a prayer:

Prayer on the loss of a loved one

Attributed as the Quaker Prayer

We give them back to you, dear Lord,

Who gave them to us.

Yet as you did not lose them in giving,

so we have not lost them by their return.

For what is yours is ours always, if we are yours.

And life is eternal and love is immortal

And death is only a horizon.

And a horizon is nothing more

than a limit to our sight.

This is a developing story.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].