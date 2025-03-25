Multiple Masses in honor of business student John Koser’s life to be held this week

Photo by Shannyn Donohue Both ceremonies will take place in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

John Koser, a Marquette University senior in the College of Business Administration who died in his off-campus apartment on March 20, will be remembered with a series of Masses taking place this week, March 26-27.

A memorial Mass for the repose of Koser’s soul will be held March 26 at noon, and a Mass for the intention of Koser will be offered March 27 at 10 p.m. Both ceremonies are set to take place in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel, the university announced Monday.

Marquette welcomes all to join in prayer at the Masses for Koser, serving as an opportunity for the community to both mourn and also celebrate the university’s belief in the Resurrection and the Easter promise of eternal life.

Koser’s family has shared that a funeral will take place March 28, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Inverness, Illinois, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. A wake will take place March 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home in Palatine, Illinois.

There is also a memorial for Koser, who was double majoring in finance and marketing, on display in the O’Brien Hall lobby, where visitors can pray and reflect.

Students can drop-in or schedule an appointment with the Counseling Center in the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation center by visiting or calling 414-288-7172. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with phone counselors available 24/7.

Faculty and staff can access 24/7 counseling through the Marquette employee assistance program by calling 1-800-634-6433 or visiting the website and using the password MU1.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].