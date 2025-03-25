The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Multiple Masses in honor of business student John Koser’s life to be held this week

The two ceremonies will take place on March 26 and 27 in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorMarch 25, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Shannyn Donohue
Both ceremonies will take place in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

John Koser, a Marquette University senior in the College of Business Administration who died in his off-campus apartment on March 20, will be remembered with a series of Masses taking place this week, March 26-27.

A memorial Mass for the repose of Koser’s soul will be held March 26 at noon, and a Mass for the intention of Koser will be offered March 27 at 10 p.m. Both ceremonies are set to take place in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel, the university announced Monday.

Marquette welcomes all to join in prayer at the Masses for Koser, serving as an opportunity for the community to both mourn and also celebrate the university’s belief in the Resurrection and the Easter promise of eternal life.

Koser’s family has shared that a funeral will take place March 28, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Inverness, Illinois, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. A wake will take place March 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home in Palatine, Illinois.

There is also a memorial for Koser, who was double majoring in finance and marketing, on display in the O’Brien Hall lobby, where visitors can pray and reflect.

Students can drop-in or schedule an appointment with the Counseling Center in the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation center by visiting or calling 414-288-7172. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with phone counselors available 24/7.

Faculty and staff can access 24/7 counseling through the Marquette employee assistance program by calling 1-800-634-6433 or visiting thewebsite and using the password MU1.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with death
Koser's family granted the university permission to publicly share his identity Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: Identity of student who died Thursday revealed, as permitted by family
Faculty, staff and students have access to services for coping with grief through the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry.
Marquette University mourns student who died in their off-campus apartment Thursday
Liam Payne in London during 2019.
What we know about Liam Payne's passing
Photo courtesy Marquette University.
President Lovell passes after battle with sarcoma
Also tagged with Dr. EJ & Margaret O'Brien Hall
George Cashman transitioned to professorship in 2015. Marquette Wire stock photo.
O'Brien Hall welcomes Marquette community
President Lovell delivers presidential address in person
President Lovell delivers presidential address in person
Also tagged with funeral
Photo by Ben Erickson /benjamin.a.erickson@mu.edu
Marquette reacts to former Gesu pastor's death
The Rev. John Schlegel was appointed Gesu pastor in March 2014.
Former Gesu Pastor John Schlegel dies from pancreatic cancer at 72
OP-ED: The 'Facebook Funeral' brings students and alumni together
Photo by Rebecca Rebholz/rebecca.rebholz@mu.edu
Community celebrates life of the Rev. John Naus
About the Contributors
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite local sports teams, exploring Milwaukee with friends and hiking. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.
Shannyn Donohue
Shannyn Donohue, General Manager of Marquette University Radio
Shannyn Donohue is a senior from Nashville, Tennessee studying Advertising at Marquette and Graphic Design at MIAD. She is the MUR General Manager for the 2024-2025 school year. Previously, she served as the Technical Director of Marquette Radio for the 2023-2024 school year. She also hosts the radio show “Tetris Sounds” as a DJ.