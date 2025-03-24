The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Soup with Substance: Louise Cainkar talks U.S. immigration policy changes, Project 2025

The sociology professor outlined what she claims to be striking similarities between proposals in Project 2025 and immigration policy changes under Donald Trump.
Byline photo of Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterMarch 24, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Sahil Gupta
Dozens of students were in attendance for the presentation.

In a filled AMU Lunda Room, Marquette sociology professor Louise Cainkar presented her insights into current happenings in the U.S. immigration system and connections to Project 2025.

Project 2025 is a 900-page document written by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation that outlines a plan to reshape the U.S. federal government to favor right-wing policies.

President Donald Trump repeatedly disassociated himself with Project 2025 during the 2024 campaign, however several people associated with the plan currently serve in his administration. Russell Vought, the principal author of Project 2025, currently serves as the director of the Federal Office of Management and Budget.

Other personnel who contributed the plan include Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and former Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan.

Cainkar outlined what she claims to be striking similarities between proposals in Project 2025 and immigration policy changes under Trump’s administration.

One of the highlighted policies included the elimination of a Joe Biden-era policy classifying locations such as schools, hospitals and places of worship as immigration “sensitive zones.” ICE agents were previously prohibited from conducting raids in these locations; however, that policy has since been reversed by the Trump administration.

Cainkar highlighted another proposal to expand an “expedited removal” policy that would allow the government to deport migrants without a hearing. Project 2025 calls for the federal government to get access to all state and local records to be able to track down migrants and deport them without due process.

“[Previously] that could only happen within a hundred miles of the U.S. border. It has now been extended to the whole United States,” Cainkar said.

Trump recently invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members without any form of due process, a policy Cainkar considered especially similar to the one called for in Project 2025.

Dozens of students were in attendance for the presentation. Sam Schahczinski, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said the presentation confirmed research and findings that she had previously gathered.

“Hearing it and having what I knew confirmed by someone who’s an expert in the field was cathartic in a way,” Schahczinski said.

Soup with Substance is a noontime presentation on an issue related to social justice over a simple meal of soup and bread, hosted by Campus Ministry nearly thirty times a year.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Donald Trump
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford are seen before a debate Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates spar in debate hosted by Marquette Law School
The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Stand up for Science rallies draw thousands across the nation, including in Madison, WI
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025.
Week of diplomacy ends with heated Oval Office showdown between world leaders
Photo courtesy of Reuters / Graphic by Joseph Schamber
Elon Musk's power is a national risk
Also tagged with immigration
Marquette has a small group that is assessing which orders are going to impact the campus. Marquette Wire stock photo.
What to know about how Trump's executive orders could impact Marquette
During his Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, Trump declared that “the Golden Age of America” had begun. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump tests presidential power in first week
Donald Trump kicked off his second term Monday with a string of sweeping executive actions on issues ranging from immigration to energy. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump commences term with string of orders
Tammy Baldwin (left) is running for reelection as a Democratic candidate.
Baldwin runs for reelection in battleground state
Also tagged with Project 2025
Attacking the Constitution to defend marriage
About the Contributor
Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News Reporter
Sahil Gupta is a freshman from Elm Grove, Wisconsin majoring in Journalism. He is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Sahil enjoys cooking food, exploring Milwaukee and listening to Taylor Swift. As a news reporter, Sahil is eager to raise civic awareness through political coverage and share stories of Golden Eagles doing extraordinary things.