Dueling rallies in Wisconsin spark debate

With competing rallies in Milwaukee, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris brought the sharp political divide of the 2024 election clear into focus.

This stop is pivotal for both parties as it is one of their last few appearances before the election. Harris and Trump worked to energize the crowd and sway undecided voters before Tuesday. In a state known for its competitive political landscape, votes will be closer than ever.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Harris and Trump held events only a few miles from each other. Trump took the stage at the Fiserv Forum, home of Milwaukee bucks and Marquette men’s basketball team. Harris held her campaign at the State Fair Park in West Allis.

The importance of Wisconsin’s vote, specifically Milwaukee’s support, is crucial in the election. Hilario Deleon, chair of the county’s Republican Party, told Milwaukee Independent that “both candidates recognize that the road to the White House runs directly through Milwaukee County.”

Both candidates’ debate styles were drastically opposed, using different mannerisms and tactics to convey to their audiences.

Harris contrasted herself from Trump to what she described as his “chaotic leadership style.” Connecting with her supporters and encouraging them to vote, Harris emphasized that you “don’t want to look back on these four days and have any regrets about what you could have done.”

Addressing Trump’s negative political persona, Harris expresses that it is time to move forward. Harris states that America has the “opportunity to finally turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other.”

Trump took on a sharp critique of the Democratic Party, accusing them of mismanaging the economy and pointing to slower job growth as a failure. On Friday, Trump reprimanded the latest job reports as “pitiful” and claimed “the economy stinks”

Donald Trump climbed into a Make America Great Again Garbage Truck while in Wisconsin as a campaign stunt, responding Joe Biden’s recent remarks that labeled Trump’s supporters as “garbage.”

These actions to counter criticism highlight how Trump’s confrontational language and bold actions can work to his advantage. Although, they pose a significant risk to his campaign.

The opposing candidates express confusion and disagreement on Friday, using analogies and stunts, as well as direct attacks to sink their rival. The high intensity in each campaign and narrowness in the race remains public in each parties Milwaukee rallies. This goes to show that winning Wisconsin may win candidate’s a seat in the Oval Office.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]