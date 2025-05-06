Wisconsin has been rocked by DOGE cuts to AmeriCorps. Here’s how Milwaukee programs like 414 Fellows are feeling the devastation.

Aside from primarily working with local children ages 0-3 years, the 414 Fellows also participate in community days of service around Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of the 414 Fellows.

Jess Verdejo sent out an email on April 28 letting Marquette University’s 414 Fellows know that their program had been paused effective immediately due to a federal funding decision.

A number of volunteers and employees at AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, have been recently discharged as President Donald Trump and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk continue to cut federal government programs.

An official from the Trump administration said around 75% of full-time AmeriCorps employees have been placed on administrative leave. As of April 29, an estimated 430 AmeriCorps members working in Wisconsin were told to cease their efforts.

“It’s hard because service is part of our mission here at Marquette University, and the 414 Fellows really live out our mission,” Verdejo said. “So, to ask them just pause and not be able to finish, it’s difficult to comprehend.”

The 414 Fellows is an AmeriCorps program offered through Marquette since 2019 in partnership with Next Door, a local nonprofit that supports the intellectual, physical and emotional development of children. Each academic year, 27 student members notch 300 hours of service, working specifically with local children ages 0-3 years and reflecting on their time in the program.

More than 1.25 million Americans had served in AmeriCorps by 2023. The program was created by President Bill Clinton 30 years prior in 1993.

Gov. Tony Evers announced on April 29 that Wisconsin would join a multi-state lawsuit against the federal cuts.

Verdejo, who works as the director of the Arrupe Center for Community Service and Social Responsibility, said she and others are committed to supporting 414 Fellows during this transition period. In the meantime, members will still be allowed to serve up until May 9, the day before Marquette’s commencement ceremony.

“I could be mistaken, but it feels very unprecedented,” Verdejo said. “It was definitely bringing back 2020 vibes for me, just the amount of confusion and uncertainty.”

Verdejo was emotional when describing the situation that the 414 Fellows and other AmeriCorps programs are currently facing. She said AmeriCorps cares about professional development and building skills for members, and personally, she has close friends who are alumni of the program.

“We’re not the only program that got this devastating news this week. There are a lot of really great programs throughout the United States,” Verdejo said. “It’s really devastating, and I hope with enough awareness people will understand the impact.”

Some other local AmeriCorps programs include City Year Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Justice Center and Teach For America – Milwaukee.

Now, Verdejo is focused on getting innovative and creating new ways for students to engage with the Milwaukee community, even outside of AmeriCorps. She said she will be working hard over the summer to cultivate new relationships.

Heather Mehring Grams, president of Next Door, the nonprofit that works with the 414 Fellows, said early childhood education is an area where not all communities have equal access. Because of this, she explained how hands-on programs like the 414 Fellows can be valuable nationwide.

“A measure of how communities faring is how your most vulnerable members are faring,” Grams said. “Any programs or support that contribute to an agency like ours to help ensure that all members of our community are faring well and having what they need to have a fruitful life, we have to continue to fight for.”

Aside from their work with Next Door, Verdejo sees the 414 Fellows as leaders in the campus community. She said leadership comes naturally to these students, some who work as part of organizations like Global Brigades or A Moment of Magic. She wants to see this leadership continue with incoming Marquette students.

“It’s part of who they are,” Verdejo said. “I want to give that opportunity to future Golden Eagles, and that’s where the innovation has to come in. I want them to have this experience, because I’ve seen how transformative it’s been for our members.”

Paige Godwin, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences and 414 Fellow, said she was heartbroken when she read Verdejo’s email about the program being paused. She had gotten to know every student in the classrooms she worked in and said serving them always brightened her day.

“The 414 Fellows program being on pause harms the students at Next Door,” Godwin said in an email. “Without the fellows program, many students will not receive the one-on-one attention that they need to succeed.”

Godwin’s favorite experience in her year as a 414 Fellow was when as student who refused to talk said her name. She cried upon hearing the child speak.

“I love working with my class,” Godwin said in an email. “I don’t want that to end.”

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

The Marquette Wire reached out to DOGE for a statement and did not receive a response.