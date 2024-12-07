The student news site of Marquette University

Backpack Program to hold final food drive of fall semester

“Move Out for Hunger” is an effort to reduce food waste and collect items from students in university housing who are heading home for winter break.
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorDecember 7, 2024
From Dec. 9-14, there will be bins located in the lobby of each residence hall where students can donate food items.

As students file out of residence halls and apartments in the coming week, they have an opportunity to donate any unopened, unexpired non-perishable food items to the Backpack Program, Marquette University’s on-campus food pantry for students.

Each year, the Food Recovery Network collaborates with the Arrupe Center for Community Service and Social Responsibility to host “Move Out for Hunger,” an effort to reduce food waste and collect items from students in university housing who are heading home for winter break.

“I love that this is an easy way for students to reduce waste when they move out and donate anything they don’t want to take home with them or leave for weeks for the next semester,” Christine Little, manager of food recovery and assistance at the Neighborhood Kitchen, said in an email.

From Dec. 9-14, there will be bins located in the lobby of each residence hall where students can donate their “Move Out for Hunger” food items. For those who live in apartments and off-campus housing, there will be a donation bin in the Arrupe Center, located in Room 121 of the Alumni Memorial Union.

“Food waste is a massive issue, and I think every little [thing] we can do to raise awareness and help reduce it is awesome,” Little said in an email.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

