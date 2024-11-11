Students serve community’s senior citizens

Students served over 60 homes of local senior citizens for Make a Difference Day on Saturday. Photo courtesy of MUCommunity.

Per the latest rankings in The Princeton Review, Marquette stands as the best university in the nation for community service. That ranking was on full display on Saturday, as hundreds of students went out into Milwaukee neighborhoods to do volunteer work.

Marquette held “Make a Difference Day” on Nov. 9, an event hosted by the Arrupe Center for Community Service and Responsibility as well as Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Make a Difference Day is a nationally recognized opportunity for individuals to benefit their communities through service and volunteer work. Though the occasion is traditionally celebrated at the end of October, it was recognized in Milwaukee in early November.

The collaborative event with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee worked with Eras Senior Network, a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote healthy aging in the local community. Eras Senior Network has been partnered with Marquette for over five years.

As part of Make a Difference Day, students went to the homes of local senior citizens to help prepare the properties for the winter season. The service done included tasks such as raking and disposing of leaves, pulling weeds and trimming bushes. Volunteers were put into small groups that reached over 60 homes in the local community.

The original registration numbers listed 340 students to participate in the event, according to Jess Verdejo, director of the Arrupe Center.

“It goes back to our mission— we’re here to make a difference, and it’s about intergenerational connectedness,” Verdejo said. “We’re counting on one another.”

Along with serving the community, Make a Difference Day was cited as a way to promote engagement for students while allowing them to reflect on the impact that their volunteer work has on the local community.

“This event is a great opportunity for students to make a tangible difference in their community while gaining valuable insights into the importance of service,” the event’s registration site said.

According to Verdejo, the event honored one of the four pillars of Marquette’s mission. Service stands as one of the university’s guiding values along with excellence, faith and leadership.

“It’s good that the upcoming generation is here to help,” Verdejo said.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].