The next four years

Joseph Schamber, Executive Opinions EditorNovember 6, 2024
Photo by Joseph Schamber

This morning, Americans woke up to the news that over 70 million voters decided for the next four years, the leader of the free world should be a convicted felon who platforms hate and vitriol, instead of a prosecutor, a woman of color and a leader who spoke of unity and a brighter future.

Now, voters must deal with the consequences of a second Donald Trump presidency.

The next four years will likely echo his disastrous first term which ended with a tanked economy due to his failed COVID-19 response and a divided political landscape exacerbated by an insurrection he inspired.

Further, the Supreme Court has stripped the limitations on the executive branch’s power, and Trump’s rampage of self-interested, vengeful politics may go unchecked.

His second presidential term will likely be just as painful as the first. Hate will be platformed, prices will rise and politics will heat up.

However, the rest of America that did not vote for him needs to approach this result with a highly measured response.

This was a safe and fair election, and we must, without a doubt, trust and accept the result. Over half of America decided he was the best individual to lead our country. As abhorrent as that prospect may be, their viewpoint is to be tolerated and respected.

Stakes are high and the rights of vulnerable populations are on the table these next four years. We cannot afford to spend our time demonizing dissenting opinions and promoting infighting on Capitol Hill.

We need to cooperate and create mutual understanding between political factions if we want to preserve democracy and ensure that the fundamental rights of minorities are protected.

We have the power to protect our liberty and preserve the rule of law. Republican exile, Liz Cheney, in a post this morning, emphasized that it is our responsibility to ensure our institutions hold fast these next four years. She said, “Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.”

A Trump presidency is far from the end of The United States of America. These next four years are an opportunity for bereaved progressives to stand up and let their voices be heard. Through unity and mutual respect, we can create a better nation regardless of the man who stands at the top of it.

This story was written by Joey Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].

