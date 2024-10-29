The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Which celebrities have endorsed the VP Kamala Harris?

Byline photo of Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment EditorOctober 29, 2024
Categories:
Photo by rawpixel.com
These celebrities have endorsed VP Kamala Harris.

With a week away from the 2024 Presidential Election, below is a list of current celebrities who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. 

  • Marc Anthony
  • Dave Bautista
  • Beyoncé
  • Drew Carey
  • Alex Cooper
  • George Clooney
  • Andy Cohen
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
  • Eminem
  • Charli XCX
  • Kathryn Hahn
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Spike Lee
  • John Legend
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Maren Morris
  • Ricky Martin
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Carole King
  • Michael Keaton
  • Stephen King
  • Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Mandy Patinkin
  • P!nk
  • Lisa Rinna
  • Geraldo Rivera
  • Willie Nelson
  • Bill Nye
  • Howard Stern
  • Octavia Spencer
  • Barbra Streisand
  • Ben Stiller
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Kerry Washington
  • Sam Waterson
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Neil Young

This list is developing.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with 2024 election
In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, will be open in Wisconsin until Sunday, Nov. 3. Photo courtesy of Flickr.
Early voting opens Tuesday in Wisconsin
Liz Cheney joins Harris campaign in Ripon
Image courtesy of Charles Franklin.
Baldwin increases lead in new poll
Attacking the Constitution to defend marriage
Also tagged with Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in La Crosse on Thursday was one recent event that put Wisconsin into the political spotlight. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
All eyes on Wisconsin during election season
Political lies impact real lives
Taylor Swift announced her endorsement shortly after the debate.
Taylor Swift's endorsement is a powerful tool
Photo by Sahil Gupta.
Extensive Civic Engagement at MU Law
About the Contributor
Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment Editor
Sophie Goldstein is a junior from Glenview, Illinois studying journalism and is the Executive Arts and Entertainment Editor of the Marquette Wire for the second year in a row. Prior to this position, she served as the Arts and Entertainment Editor for the Indiana Daily Student at Indiana University. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys spending time with friends, watching reality television and playing with her dog. She is excited to begin her journey at the Wire, while exploring the stories everyone has to share at Marquette.