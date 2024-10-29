Which celebrities have endorsed the VP Kamala Harris?

With a week away from the 2024 Presidential Election, below is a list of current celebrities who have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Marc Anthony
- Dave Bautista
- Beyoncé
- Drew Carey
- Alex Cooper
- George Clooney
- Andy Cohen
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
- Eminem
- Charli XCX
- Kathryn Hahn
- Anne Hathaway
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Spike Lee
- John Legend
- Jennifer Lopez
- Maren Morris
- Ricky Martin
- Mindy Kaling
- Carole King
- Michael Keaton
- Stephen King
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Mandy Patinkin
- P!nk
- Lisa Rinna
- Geraldo Rivera
- Willie Nelson
- Bill Nye
- Howard Stern
- Octavia Spencer
- Barbra Streisand
- Ben Stiller
- Bruce Springsteen
- Taylor Swift
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Kerry Washington
- Sam Waterson
- Stevie Wonder
- Oprah Winfrey
- Neil Young
This list is developing.
Story continues below advertisement