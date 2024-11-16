The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Hovde considering recount, not conceding yet

Eric Hovde will have to wait for a recount until all Wisconsin counties certify their results, which will not be until Nov. 19.
Bridget Lisle, News ReporterNovember 16, 2024
Categories:
Eric Hovde lost the Wisconsin Senate race to the incumbent Tammy Baldwin by a margin of 28,958 votes. Photo courtesy of Press Team Hovde.

One day after Donald Trump was deemed the next U.S. President, the Wisconsin campaign that had garnered attention from all over the country was called by the Associated Press, resulting in Tammy Baldwin becoming the Democratic winner of the swing state’s Senate race.

However, Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde said he will not concede yet and is considering asking for a recount.

Baldwin won the race against Hovde by 49.4% to 48.5% with a margin of 28,958 votes.

A candidate in Wisconsin can only ask for a recount if the official tally shows the candidate losing by one percentage point or less. Hovde will have to wait for a recount until all Wisconsin counties certify their results, which will not be until Nov. 19.

“Once the final information is available and all options are reviewed, I will announce my decision on how I will proceed,” Hovde said.

Hovde posted a five-minute video to X (formerly Twitter) expressing his thoughts on the inconsistencies in the Senate race. He explained the discrepancies in numbers, voter rules and a spoiler candidate. This spoiler candidate is Thomas Leager, who is a part of the America First Party and who Hovde believed was planted to draw votes.

The Milwaukee Election Commission released a statement in response to Hovde’s claim for a recount:

“The [Election Commission] celebrates the dedication of Milwaukee residents to participate in the democratic process and is fully confident that Mr. Hovde’s accusations lack any merit. Milwaukee voters can rest assured: the [Election Commission] conducted a fair, accurate and secure election that fully protects voter rights and preserves the democratic process.”

The Baldwin campaign also shared their thoughts on the request for a recount.

“Eric Hovde has stooped as low as a politician can go, sowing doubt about our very democracy,” Andrew Mamo, the spokesman for the Baldwin campaign, said. 

The Marquette Wire reached out to both the Baldwin and Hovde campaigns directly for comment. We did not receive a response from either campaign.

This story was written by Bridget Lisle. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Eric Hovde
Donald Trump is the first Republican president to have won the popular vote in 20 years.
Results of the 2024 election, by the numbers
With less than a week until Election Day, Hovde and Baldwin are the politicians fighting for the incumbent Baldwin's Senate spot. Photos courtesy of Baldwin Press and Press Team Hovde.
Senate campaigns prep for election
Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in La Crosse on Thursday was one recent event that put Wisconsin into the political spotlight. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
All eyes on Wisconsin during election season
Also tagged with recount
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a democratic rally in late October 2018. Wire stock photo.
Evers claims narrow victory over incumbent Walker
Also tagged with senate race
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker talks during an event hosted by the College Republicans.
Gov. Scott Walker, State Sen. Leah Vukmir visit campus to promote political involvement
Wisconsin's fall political preview