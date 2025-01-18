Let’s recap ‘The Traitors’ so far

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

If you haven’t heard of “The Traitors” yet get ready because this competition unfolding between celebrities — airing Thursday’s Peacock — has all the twists and turns. Let’s get right into it.

Overview

24 reality stars and celebrities travel to host Alan Cummings’ castle in Scotland for a murder mystery game show — with a prize of at least $250,000. Celebrities are split up into two teams, Traitors and Faithfuls. The traitors try to get through the entire game murdering Faithfuls without suspicion. Meanwhile, the Faithfuls aim is to uncover the identities of these traitors and banish them from the castle.

Banishments can happen at roundtable meetings held with all members of the show to discuss possible suspects. The person with the most votes is banished from the castle and forced to reveal whether they were a Traitor or a Faithful. Traitors meet up in one of the turrets of the castle to discuss who they want to kill. The next morning, the players enter the breakfast room in groups to see who was murdered the night before.

Of the 24 stars, there were three surprise additions: Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano, Derrick Levasseur and Wes Bergmann. ‘Boston Rob’ was picked to be a traitor while the others joined the group of Faithfuls. Confusion about the murders spread amongst the Faithfuls as they scrambled to vote as a collective in the first two roundtables. However, in the fourth episode that aired last night, the Faithfuls finally managed to banish a traitor.

Traitors selected

Danielle Reyes from “Big Brother”

Carolyn Wiger from “Survivor”

Bob the Drag Queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano from “Survivor”

Players murdered/eliminated in order

Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York City” (murdered in Episode 2)

Wells Adams from “Bachelor in Paradise” (banished in Episode 2)

Chanel Ayan from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” (murdered in Episode 3)

Tony Vlachos from “Survivor” (banished in Episode 3)

Jeremy Collins from “Survivor” (murdered in Episode 4)

Bob the Drag Queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (banished in Episode 4)

Thought on Traitors

Balance in this game is everything, so I was not surprised to see Bob the Drag Queen be the first Traitor to go. He was constantly trying to take the lead by shouting out suggestions or trying to help in challenges but also suggesting people to be banished. Trying to be both a team player and a leader is hard to not only follow but truly believe as a faithful.

The Traitor I believe will go the farthest is Carolyn. No one has mentioned her name yet as a possible Traitor and she seems to have strong friendships or alliances with almost everyone in the group. I think that the other players and even Carolyn underestimate her capability to win the game.

First off, she understands the game of networking because of playing “Survivor” but also the awareness to know when someone might stab you in the back. Her being the underdog gives her enough time to blend in and form a strategy.

Previews for next week seem to tease an alliance forming between Danielle and Carolyn due to Rob’s decision to throw Bob the Drag Queen’s name into the mix for banishment. I do not think his time in the castle will last long because of it. Wes even speculated when he was talking with some of them.

Boston Rob is definitely a threat because he can turn on you at any moment as shown by what he was saying to cameras about making an alliance with Dylan because he felt it was an easy person to take with until the end where he would ultimately betray him for the money.

Thoughts on Faithfuls

At the beginning, I was not impressed with the Faithfuls because the first two roundtables were all over the place. No one could seem to agree on one person or with enough clear evidence to support their speculations on who they thought the Traitors were. Some of the key Faithfuls to look out for are Dylan and Gabby.

Dylan has given good suggestions and has strong alliances for now that he could go pretty far in the game with. However, he will only be able to win if he is able to discover that Rob is a traitor. If he goes with the group in the next roundtable where Rob might get banished, he could be a persuasive leader for the Faithfuls.

Gabby has been on the right track but needs to find the confidence to believe in and go with her gut. She says in Episode 3 “Like are you a traitor? I don’t think she is, but imagine if she was.”

Also, in Episode 4 she was smart to scan each room for the people missing from the group. During the beginning of the episode she could clearly identify Danielle’s voice and that the traitors were meeting up to plan something. However, her insight is only useful if she can recall all of the people she thought she heard and with some type of evidence to back her argument up. If successful, she could help the Faithfuls big time.

It will be interesting to see if the Faithfuls will step up or if the Traitors in question will be able to defend their place in the castle next Thursday.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at a[email protected].