RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 6

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

Frustration among the cast of “The Traitors” causes some rash decisions to be made. Find out who got murdered, who got called out at the roundtable and who caused drama in episode 6!

Recap

In this episode the players are starting to realize that you can really only look out for yourself in this game. It starts off with the traitors meeting up. Carolyn Wiger confronts Danielle Reyes about spreading a rumor that Carolyn is a traitor to the other faithfuls.

Rob Mariano calls for unity among the traitors, but Carolyn is guarded when it comes to trusting them again. However, they decide to murder Bob Harper from the game because of the alliance forming with Gabby and leading to more people that could band against the traitors.

When one alliance dies another one is formed! Derrick and Wes. They form an alliance to banish Rob from the castle and get others on board.

During the challenge the group goes for the shields first and then the cash prize. Carolyn is the first to grab the shield in her group and feels that because of this she deserves it, but the others are confused because she does not seem to be any grave danger of being banished. Danielle is in her group and said, “Keep it but don’t tell anyone you have a shield.”

Both Dylan and Chrishelle get a shield. The groups are able to work together to complete the challenge adding 30,000 dollars to the prize pot. Gabby confirms that Danielle was the one throwing out Carolyn’s name as a potential traitor.

Players Murdered/Banished in Episode 6

Bob Harper from “The Biggest Loser” (murdered)

Wes Bergmann from “The Challenge: USA” (banished)

Thoughts on Traitors

At the roundtable Derrick exposes Rob and lays out all the evidence. He smartly recaps the night that they successfully voted out Bob the Drag Queen as a traitor, “If I’m a traitor I’m getting rid of you no matter what because it is too dangerous. Yet, you walk in but one of the people who suggested that you pull off a move like going after one of your own, Bob H., is no longer with us.”

Rob does a great job this episode of convincing the faithfuls that he is not a traitor. He deflects to Wes being a traitor because of his aggressive nature in the game calling people out as traitors. Chrishelle and Dylan both seem to blindly trust Rob forming an alliance of people versus Derrick and Wes.

Danielle stays relatively quiet and tries to blend in with the rest of the group this episode but realizes her actions in episode 5 have consequences. She gets called out at the roundtable by Carolyn. The whole roundtable she is emotional about it and votes to banish Danielle.

I believe Rob has so much power in this game that he will not get voted out. Danielle and Carolyn’s constant bickering could be enough to lead to their downfall.

Thoughts on Faithfuls

The roundtable vote so close almost coming down to a tie, but it was between Rob and Wes. Wes was playing a good game until he said, “The one or two people that do vote for me I’ve got my out for you.” He says this right after previously stating he would try to dial back his aggression. This leads to him being voted out by Ciara making it 7 to 5 for Wes to get voted out.

Something that was shocking to me was Gabby voting out Rob as well, despite being in his alliance most of the episode. She listens to evidence which is what the traitors need to do more of. If Carolyn, Gabby and Derrick work together I could see them getting Rob out of the game once and for all.

Someone who is not so smart is Tom Sandoval. Once again he tries to throw out random people’s names. He tries to convince the group that Dolores is a traitor — their feud the whole episode was so comical and random.

Everyone Tom was trying to convince immediately dismissed his theory. The worst part was that Dolores even felt threatened by him at the roundtable. When she calls him out all he does is sit back and gets very quiet. He needs to go, but the traitors will not murder him because he can be so easily swayed.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].