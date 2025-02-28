RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 10

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

A new traitor, poop bags and even more surprises in episode 10. Let’s get into it!

Recap

Brittany joins Danielle as a traitor. This unexpected alliance breeds excitement about brainstorming how they are going to make it to the end and win the money. They discuss murdering either Gabby, Ivar or Tom and they agree to murder Tom because he was on to Danielle.

At breakfast the next morning this is revealed to group. Alan Cummings makes his entrance at breakfast to introduce the next challenge and crack a joke saying ,”Ah Tom, for once you were actually faithful.”

He also reveals that this will be the most important roundtable because it will be the last time where those leaving the game will have to reveal their identity. The two candidates most likely to get banished are Gabby and Danielle. Gabby and Ivar are both dead set on Danielle being a traitor; however, Danielle and Brittany are hatching a plan to get her banished at the next roundtable. It’s a race to see who can get the most votes on their side.

Alan reveals that whoever wins the most amount of money in the three challenges will become the “Seer,” a new power that has never been introduced to the game before. This would allow someone to confront any player of their choosing and find out their true identity.

The clowns return with money on the line in this weeks challenge. Each of the clowns have a certain amounts of money written in their coat. Then, they mix themselves around and the players must remember which clown has the money to add to the prize pot. Second, is the dolls. The players must pull the cord on the doll to reveal the amount of money they won until they bank it or lose all their money. Finally, they must dig through poop bags to collect the most amount of gold coins and then hoist the cage filled with their gold in the air. After all of that trouble, Alan says that he is withholding the information until after the roundtable.

Once they get back to the castle, Gabby talks to Dylan laying out all of the evidence that Danielle is a traitor. Dylan tells Danielle that Gabby has a convincing argument.

The traitors start to scramble as they feel time ticking away until the roundtable. Brittany tries talking to Ivar but he feels strongly that Danielle is a traitor as well. She starts crying to Ivar about how stressed she is for voting at the roundtable.

Immediately, the roundtable is met with a confrontation between Brittany, Gabby and Danielle. Brittany calls out Gabby for sticking to her original alliance and not being afraid of being voted out. Gabby explains that Danielle is a traitor because of her fight with Carolyn at the previous roundtable making it seem like a traitor on traitor fight.

Danielle says, “I always felt that a traitor will be the girl next door,” clearly referring to Gabby. However, Gabby fights back with “Which is a personality trait that has gotten us in trouble before.” Dolores doesn’t feel it is Danielle but throws out Ivar’s name as a possible traitor.

Gabby, Ivar and vote for Danielle. Dolores, Danielle and Brittany vote for Ivar. Dylan is the deciding vote. He votes for Danielle making it a tie. The episode ends with a cliffhanger of the players having to vote again to see who will be banished. If it is a tie again, the players fates will be determined by chance.

Players Murdered/Banished in Episode 10

Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules” (murdered)

No one banished this episode

Thoughts on Faithfuls

Dolores seemed to win a lot of money in the challenge. However if she gets the “Seer” power, they are all doomed. It is comical the way she always tries to go against the group by throwing random people’s names out there with no real evidence to back it up. For example, poor Ivar. Just because she suspected him Danielle and Brittany decided to go along with her to get the most amount of votes they could. If she did not, they definitely would have stuck to their original plan of voting Gabby out.

Gabby was very convincing this episode. I was impressed with the way she was able to sway Dylan to voting for Danielle. She is doing exactly what a faithful should do back up each of their arguments with facts and evidence to prove that suspect is a traitor. Even when Danielle tried to call her out for little things at the roundtable she was able to clap back with good arguments to shut her case down.

Thoughts on Traitors

I believe Danielle’s time is over. She keeps getting emotional. For example, pleading to Dylan when he says that he is going vote for her makes her look even more guilty. My prediction is that the next episode will end in another tie but will most likely end in her leaving to make things more interesting for reality television purposes.

Without Danielle as her partner, Brittany would be all alone. Then, purely based on numbers I believe the faithfuls will win because if Ivar, Dylan or Gabby get the “Seer” power she will be the first to be questioned revealing to them all that she is now a traitor as well.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].