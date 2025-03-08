RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ finale and reunion

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

We pick up right where we left off with this dramatic finale. With only an hour left, how will this all be wrapped up? Let’s get into the finale!

Finale recap

After a tie in the last episode to determine who would be banished from the castle it comes down to Britney’s vote. She ends up voting for Danielle, and Danielle is devastated that she betrayed her once again. It is revealed to the group that Danielle was a traitor and everyone — but Britney — is happy about this.

Then, Alan Cummings enters the room to reveal who won the Seer power. It turns out to be Britney. This power allows her to meet secretly with one person and they must reveal their true identity to her. As Britney is in the secret room deciding her next move with Alan Cummings, the rest of the players are gathered around. Dylan feels Britney is a traitor because Danielle said something nice about everyone else but Britney before she left. She ends up picking Gabby — who she knows is a faithful — but plays it off as just wanting to confirm she was. Since this power was being used, there are no murders.

At breakfast the next morning stakes are high as there are only five players left in the game. The first three to arrive are Dylan, Dolores and Ivar. Dylan feels strongly that Britney will lie and try to pin Gabby as a traitor; however, Britney tells the truth by saying to the group that Gabby is a faithful. Gabby does not think that Britney is a traitor because she did not lie and say she was one.

166,800 dollars is the current prize pot. Dylan and Ivar both think there is another traitor. Dylan is convinced Britney is a traitor and discusses his worries with her. Brittany knows that Dylan is suspicious and strategizes to get the girls together to vote out Dylan. Dolores believes that Ivar is a traitor still. Ivar believes that Dolores is a traitor. No one seems on the same page.

The challenge this episode seems like an easy scavenger hunt to find gold that would add money to the prize pot. Alan can not make it that easy can he? No! He makes the players hang from a flying helicopter and try to throw the bags of gold into a ring of fire for the chance to double their money. They ended the challenge with a grand total of 204,300 dollars.

Once, they get back from the challenge Britney starts to strategize with Gabby and Dolores. She tells them that they should vote out Dylan because he is a traitor. When talking with Dolores she explains that he will vote her out so he only has to split the money with Ivar and Gabby. Dylan is worried that Britney is a traitor and confronts her about Danielle looking at Britney before she left and said, “You did it to me again.”

It all comes down to the final roundtable. Britney and Dylan both lay out their evidence. It ends with Britney getting voted out. The remaining players must meet at the firepit to discuss if they trust all of the players remaining to be faithfuls. They do and Dolores, Dylan, Ivar and Gabby end up all wanting to split the money.

Reunion recap

In Peacock fashion, Andy Cohen is of course the host for the reunion of “The Traitors.” It starts off with all of the winners reuniting and reflecting on their journey on the show.

Then, all of the traitors join the group. Danielle and Carolyn discuss their differences on the show and Carolyn explains how she feels bad that her personality of being a little all over the place helps her win.

Drama with Bob the Drag Queen starts once Dorinda and Ayan join the group. Ayan made her entrance giving a full spin of her dress to Bob the Drag Queen. Dorinda starts drama with Bob the Drag Queen about him shading her online saying that he did not know who she was. When Bob the Drag queen starts to explain Dorinda interrupts and then, Bob the Drag Queen keeps repeating “I’m speaking, I’m speaking. I’m speaking.”

The reunion ends with an Oscars inspired award show for the best traitor performance. Danielle ends up winning due to her acting and tears throughout the show.

Players murdered/banished in the finale

Danielle Reyes from “Big Brother” (banished in episode 11)

Britney Haynes from “Big Brother” (banished in episode 11)

My thoughts on finale and reunion

I had to pause this episode because I could not believe what I had just watched. This is why I love reality television because you never know when there will be drama around the corner. I really did not think that Britney was going to vote out Danielle at the beginning of this episode. It seemed like the bond they created was for nothing because she backstabbed Danielle once again.

However, despite Danielle leaving Britney was a strategic traitor. It was smart for her to tell the truth that Gabby was a faithful in order to gain her trust even if it did not end exactly how she would have liked it to. I am happy that all of the faithfuls banded together at the end as well — it was a wholesome ending to an otherwise messy season full of betrayals.

The reunion was definitely interesting. I was surprised that Danielle and Britney seemed okay with how things ended? I do not know if I truly believe that but good for them.

All of the Bob the Drag Queen drama was so unnecessarily funny. Dorinda, who was banished in episode two, was hurt by Bob the Drag Queen not knowing who she was. Honestly, I have to side with Bob the Drag Queen on this one. It is not weird that he did not know who she was, there are so many reality television shows on air that it can be hard to keep up. I do not think he was intentionally trying to be malicious, but rather did not know who she was and just threw out someone’s name as a traitor like he explained — she also kept interrupting him when he was trying to explain his side of the story.

“The Traitors” made for great reality television this season, and I’m excited to watch it again if it gets renewed for another season!

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].