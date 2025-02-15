RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 8

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

Dolls, singing and seeing more of Tom Sandoval in episode 8 of “The Traitors.” Let’s get into all the drama!

Recap

The Traitors must face their next victim of murder. A dramatic lead into the episode shows Chrishell Stause coming face-to-face with Danielle and Carolyn the two Traitors that are left. “I was shocked to see Carolyn. We’re all idiots. She’s playing the best game,” Stause said.

At breakfast the Faithfuls are shocked to see her go but new theories start to arise amongst the group. Sam Asghari starts to theorize that the people who are Traitors may not remember what Alan Cummings, the host was wearing. Carolyn said she does not remember, but no one seems suspicious of her to be a Traitor.

The Faithfuls are sure that the next traitor will be a girl because Rob and Bob the Drag Queen were banished from the castle. Some of the Faithfuls suspects are Ciera and Brittany. Ciara thinks that Brittany is a Traitor still despite her defending herself at the last roundtable but the rest of the group would rather lean on previous theories — one of these theories being those the Traitors selected to be in the coffins in episode 3, because all of the people in the coffins are gone from the competition except for Ciara.

Going into the challenge no one thinks they are safe. The group is split into two teams those that go to the doll house and those that stay at the castle. Those that go to the doll house are trying either get a shield for immunity or trying to win more money for the prize pot. In order to win the money, they must accurately name the doll and the nursery rhyme attached to it within the allotted time; however, one of the dolls has the clue to where the hidden shield might be.

Tom Sandoval puts his singing experience to the test by taking lead on this challenge. Many of the Faithfuls think it is comical watching him sing these nonsensical rhymes back to the group at the castle for them to decode. They win $20,000 to add to the prize pot.

Once they get back to the house everyone agrees it is smart to vote out Ciara. Ciara tries to get the group to vote out Brittany. At the roundtable, Ciara tries to defend herself explaining that she is just a louder woman and would rather stick up for herself than go out without trying.

Everyone votes her out. It is revealed to the group that she has always been a Faithful leaving them in a frenzy as to who the traitors could be.

After the roundtable, Dylan Efron strategizes with Sam and Ivar in one of the secret rooms within the castle. They can hear laughing from the main room connected to the one they are in. He goes out of the room to find Danielle and Carolyn talking making them look very suspicious.

The Traitors have a big decision to make coming up about whether they are going to murder someone in the next episode or if they are going to recruit a new traitor from the group of Faithfuls to join them — some of their ideas for possible new Traitors are Gabby and Brittany.

Players Murdered/Banished in episode 8

Chrishelle Stause from “Selling Sunsets” (murdered)

Ciara Miller from “Summer House” (banished)

Thoughts on Faithfuls

Just when you think that Tom Sandoval has gained some respect from the last episode he ruins it again. He was successful in helping the traitors in the challenge, but made an out of pocket comment at the roundtable. He stated that women were better cheaters — some irony here. The women in the group were obviously offended and rightfully so. He could have mistakenly said cheater when he meant to say traitor, but it is still an unnecessary comment to make on his behalf.

Despite not voting out a traitor this episode the Faithfuls are starting to lead with more logic. It makes sense to play on some of the other theories from the past — like the coffin theory — because they have nothing else to base their votes off of but sketchy interactions.

Thoughts on Traitors

I believe another fight between Danielle and Carolyn will occur next episode and still believe Danielle needs to be stopped. Danielle wants Brittany to join them in the turret as a Traitor. She explains to Danielle that they can work together to deceive the Faithfuls and hopefully split the money at the end of the game. Worst case scenario she is used as a scapegoat to be voted out next episode by the Faithfuls to lead the them off of their scent.

Three major issues with this: It leads Carolyn to feel left out, that she can not trust Danielle and if they recruit a traitor they will not be able to murder anyone.

She is forgetting to realize Brittany betrayed her in the last show they were in together with her called “Big Brother.” Coming into the game both of them were concerned about the other betraying them again. While I do believe that people can change I also think that Brittany could definitely make it more obvious that Carolyn and Danielle are the two Traitors still left. The name of this game is Traitors and, after all, in this game, you can not trust anyone.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].