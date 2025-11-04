DWTS is about talent, not popularity

Photo by Rachel Lopera Viewers have great influence because they can vote for who they want to remain in the competition.

The integrity of competition television shows is jeopardized when voters value following over worthiness. This season of “Dancing with the Stars” is more of a popularity contest than a dance competition.

The reality show pairs professional dancers with celebrities who have limited or no prior experience in dance. Each week, the couples compete against each other by performing choreographed dances for a panel of judges, and viewers vote for who they want to stay on the show.

The series’ objective is to see which celebrity becomes the best dancer with the help of their partner. The judges’ scores and fans’ votes on their performances combine, and the team with the lowest score each week is eliminated until one couple is left — the winner.

Fans vote by logging into an ABC account online or by sending an SMS text message to the number provided by the show. Each voter is limited to ten votes per pair for each method, giving fans up to 20 votes for their favorite team per week.

Viewers greatly influence who remains in the competition, which calls their motives into question. They can vote for the most likable or popular contestants, including people who have not necessarily shown promise in their dancing ability.

This is evident in this season of “Dancing with the Stars” through celebrities like Alix Earle and Andy Richter. Earle is a well-known social media influencer, giving her an unfair advantage because she can collect votes from her large, established fanbase.

Richter — an actor, comedian and talk show host — also entered with a decent following and has quickly gained more fame from viewers. He is not too skilled in his performances, but fans love his relatability and how he is embracing the experience. His popularity as an individual has earned him votes that take away from more deserving contestants.

On the other hand, Robert Irwin is exemplary of a celebrity who has earned his votes. He is a wildlife conservationist who entered the contest with no prior dance experience but has enhanced his skills through hard work. He has displayed incredible improvement in his dances and represents the dedication this series strives to showcase.

Other reality competition shows like “America’s Got Talent” also give power to the audience by letting them vote for the contestant they want to see advance. However, it is common for audiences to choose the most likable or relatable contender instead. It negates the purpose of the show because a winner is no longer chosen for their talent.

When these shows turn into popularity contests, it jeopardizes a fair competition. “Dancing with the Stars” is meant to recognize celebrities who improve their dancing abilities and showcase hard work, not determine who the most favored individual is.

It can be a vulnerable task for celebrities to reveal their struggles and weaknesses on television, so audiences should respect and acknowledge their efforts. That is not achieved when fans vote for the popular contestants instead of the worthy ones.

So, next time you vote for your favorite couple on “Dancing with the Stars” or any other reality competition show, vote for the deserving contestants, not just your favorite.

