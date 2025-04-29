Pure Dance hosts ‘Sending Pure Love’

Photo by courtesy of Marie Kall Pure Dance hosted their spring show April 27.

“Illuminating, power and unique” — three words Pure Dance members Maddie Matthis, first-year in the College of Health Sciences, Elena Metinidis, first-year in the College of Communication and Ally Weast, junior in the College of Nursing, used to describe their 2025 Spring Show: “Sending Pure Love.”

On Sunday, April 27, Pure Dance, Marquette’s student-run lyrical and jazz performance group, held its annual Spring Show in Weasler Auditorium. The performance featured 11 dances — with two guest performances from MU Naturals and HYPE Dance Marquette.

Weast, junior co-president of Pure Dance, said there are many different aspects of preparation that go into the show.

“I didn’t know how much work it actually is,” Weast said. “We have to attend mandatory AMU events, get a spot for practice and this year we had to sponsor our own tech crew, which was a challenge. We raised money through a cookie fundraiser, dues and different stuff like that.”

Weast said this was the first year they were not using a Marquette-sponsored tech crew.

“Our tech crew is amazing,” Weast said. “This is the first time we’re not using Marquette, so it was going to definitely be different, but I’m excited.”

This year, Pure had many new members, many of them being first-years, and Weast said that they added so much to the performance.

“Everyone has such good ideas,” Weast said. “We have 31 members, and we have so many new freshmen. They have been such a new energy to the team, which has been really nice.”

After the logistics were completed, the rehearsal process began in late January. Matthis said that this year, the show did not have any distinct theme.

“It’s just a collection of all of the work we’ve been doing throughout the semester,” Matthis said. “Every choreographer has a different vision, and then we all kind of just pull it together in one show with a lot of different fun and unique ideas.”

Throughout the 11 dances, there were 13 choreographers and 31 dancers. Matthis said that those moments with the team while choreographing and in rehearsals were some of her favorite memories.

“My favorite part is probably just spending time with the girls and watching everything come together,” Matthis said. “During our dress rehearsal the other day, it was really cool seeing everything come to life with the costumes, music, lighting and seeing our hard work pay off.”

For Metinidis, she had a similar answer to Matthis about the dress rehearsal experience.

“Being able to watch all of the dances at dress rehearsal is so amazing because it’s the first time we see all of the dances,” Metinidis said. “We’re not all in the same ones [dances], so dress rehearsal is the first time we’re all together seeing all of the routines.”

After the long rehearsal process and seeing all of the dances, the three girls all developed the same favorite dance: the show’s opener, a five-minute routine to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It’s really cool because it starts off the show really strong,” Metinidis said. “It’s really sick, and all of us girls are in it, so it makes it super strong and fun.”

Weast added that this was her favorite because of its length and the choreography by seniors Isabelle Girard and Mackenzie Mancini.

“Our seniors are so valuable and we’re definitely going to miss them,” Weast said. “It’s our first time doing a five-minute dance, and we’re all in it, so that’s been so fun to be in. Everyone in Pure is just so funny and awesome, and I love being with everyone.”

Metinidis said that there’s a difference between performing for a performance and for each other.

“We get to show each other the dances for each other, not just seeing it all at the show,” said Metinidis. “We get our own few hours to enjoy it, have fun and show off what we’ve been working on.”

