This Marquette student performed at the 2025 World Irish Dance Championships

Photo by courtesy of Elise Weske Elise Weske performed at the 2025 World Irish Dance Championships April 18.

Elise Weske – a first-year in the College of Health Sciences – performed on April 18 at the 2025 World Irish Dance Championships, which took place from April 13-20. As a soloist, this was her fourth year in a row competing at Worlds – a competition which only the top 1% of Irish dancers qualify for.

After being a world medalist in 2024, she automatically qualified for Worlds this year. Weske spoke with the Marquette Wire about what this experience was like for her.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

What is your background and experience with Irish dance?

I started dancing when I was five. One of my friends in kindergarten and her mom were very adamant that I try the free class, and the studio was across the street from my elementary school. So, I tried it for fun, fell in love with it and quit ballet. My friend quit a month later, but I just kept doing it.

I danced at McMenamin’s until 2019 when it closed, and then I transferred to Bellator — where I have been ever since. I’ve been lucky enough to consistently place in the top three at regionals for the last five years, compete at nationals and qualify for Worlds the past four years.

Tell me about the process of qualifying for Worlds.

There are three qualifiers. The first qualifier is the regional Oireachtas, and there are a certain number of spots to qualify there. Then, the second qualifier is at the North American Irish Dance Championship — it’s our nationals, but it’s for North America and open to anybody, so overseas people can come. But the only people who take up qualifying spots are Americans, Canadians and Mexicans.

The third qualifier takes place in February in all-Irelands. It is similar to the Irish nationals, but they have their own. This is a major competition that everyone is open to compete in at Killarney.

Tell me about the experience of performing at Worlds.

I love Worlds because it is very much a performance. You walk in, and it’s this huge theater/auditorium/stage with live musicians. People respect and watch you as you dance, which is very different from some of the other majors in the States.

It’s amazing to step on that stage and show the world what you have been working on for the past year.

Did your dance have a theme this year?

There are four main dances, and because I’m a soloist, it alternates between hard/soft shoes depending on whether it’s an odd/even year. At Worlds, I competed with Slip Jig and Trouble Jig. Now that Worlds is over, I have switched over to Reel and Hornpipe.

You spend the entire year competing with these steps at majors, so you get pretty good at your routine over the year. The routines are just different moves to the song, and there’s not really an inspiration or theme.

How long and often did you train for Worlds?

There’s no offseason to Irish dance, so you’re basically training all year round. I’m not qualified for Worlds next year, because the next qualifier is in July at nationals. Even now, the training starts for Worlds.

I’m training in the studio five times a week for two hours and 15 minutes each time. I also teach, so I am always there — but the training never stops. We get a little time to prepare for Irishfest, but that’s it.

What has your experience been like competing?

Because I was a world medalist last year, I automatically qualified. When I transferred to Bellator and competed in Oireachtas in 2019, I got 14th place.

I did not qualify for Worlds then, and the next year was COVID. 2020 would have been the first year I qualified for Worlds, as I jumped from 14th to 2nd place at Regionals, but there was no qualifier. Since then, I have consistently placed in the top three at regionals.

What is the best and/or most fun part of Worlds?

Dancing and stepping onstage is an incredible feeling. Besides that, I love meeting people from around the world.

I have a friend who lives outside of London, and she’s great. We met with her family last year and hung out for hours after awards. This year, I met a girl from France backstage.

I said, “I took French in high school,” and we had a little conversation in French, which was really cool. Getting to know all the people from all around the world is amazing.

What’s next in the world of Irish Dance for you?

I’ll be competing in Washington, D.C., at the North American Irish Dance Championships on July 4th. I dance on one of the first days of the competitions, but they are always around holidays.

Afterward, I’m hoping to compete at the Great Britain Championships in London this October. But there’s always Irishfest too.

This article was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].