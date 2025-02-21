RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 9

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

Past player cameos, from Parvati Shallows and Kate Chastain, a game of chess and all the drama, before the finale in two weeks, during episode 9. Let’s get into it!

Recap

In the turret, Carolyn Wiger and Danielle discussed what their next move will be as traitors. Danielle still wants to recruit Britney as a traitor and wants it to be the three of them at the end to win the cash prize. However, Carolyn will not agree to it because she knows how close the two friends have grown since being in the game.

Neither of them can agree. Instead of recruiting a new traitor, they decide to murder Sam Asghari. Towards the end of this game he started becoming more vulnerable which leaves the traitors to defend themselves. His strategic game play eventually led to his demise.

At breakfast the next morning, Gabby and Carolyn are the first to arrive. Gabby suggests that Danielle is a possible traitor and Carolyn agrees with her, but is conflicted on whether or not it is too soon to bring Danielle’s name up.

Both Traitors know that the end of the game is near and need to get each other eliminated to win it all. Danielle quietly suggests that Carolyn is an unexpected traitor the faithfuls have not seen coming yet.

In this week’s challenge, the Traitors assigned some of the remaining players to certain chess pieces. Britney was assigned the snake because she was being shady by calling people out and given the skull piece because she was viewed as a threat. Tom was chosen as the wolf because he is the leader of the pack. Then, the mouse piece was assigned to Carolyn because she has been quiet and no one listens to her.

Each of these answers allows the Faithfuls to gain more information on possible Traitors. The group ends up winning $10,000 to add to the prize pot because they correctly guessed Britney as the snake and Carolyn as the mouse. However, the Dylan and the other Faithfuls are suspicious of Carolyn after she suggests Tom Sandoval is the right answer to the question about who is the leader of the pack and it is revealed her answer was right.

Back at the castle, Dylan has a talk with Carolyn to gauge if she is a Traitor. She explains how hard this game has been due to her past trauma of being lied to and not taken seriously. Dylan must choose between Danielle and Carolyn, two people he considers best friends in the castle to vote for at the roundtable.

Danielle and Carolyn both make their arguments for who they think are Traitors at the roundtable. Carolyn cries at the thought of being eliminated and tries to defend herself. In the end, she was banished because Danielle, Britney, Ivar and Dylan all voted her out. The group applauds at her performance once she reveals she was a Traitor all along.

Players Murdered/Banished in episode 9

Sam Asghari, ex-husband of Britney Spears (murdered in episode 9)

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor (banished in episode 9)

Thoughts on Traitors

I was really shocked by this roundtable. Carolyn had always been a front runner in my mind. Her character arc within the show made for enticing reality TV. Even her exit when she said, “I never would’ve had some perfect thing to say to her, but it would hurt a whole lot more not to be true to me. So even if I’m not listened to I love myself and I’m proud of myself,” was an impactful message that many fans of the show could empathize with. I know I did.

Towards the end, Danielle has played a smart game. She has learned when to stay quiet and when to speak up. The clear evidence she played out in the roundtable was able to successfully persuade the group which has to account for something. A downfall of hers might be the way she reacted after the roundtable. She was seen falling to her knees in happiness and then shaking in hysterics. This unusual type of behavior might signal to the Faithfuls that she is a Traitor.

Another thing to look out for next episode is how the Danielle and Britney storyline will play out. Britney confessed this episode that she did not know what she would have done if Danielle went home and how grateful she is to have to her help in the game. Now, Danielle must face Britney as a Traitor. Britney must accept the title or leave the game. I predict that Britney will accept this challenge, but will be the next to be voted out.

Thoughts on Faithfuls

I am calling it now. Gabby will be the one to sniff out Danielle as a traitor. She explains towards the end of the episode that there were some parallels between Boston Rob’s roundtable where he called out Bob the Drag Queen as a traitor and the way that Carolyn and Danielle were fighting at the roundtable. Dylan and Ivar both seemed to take listen intently to what she was saying. Her charm with the group, might just be the key to winning alongside the other Faithfuls.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].