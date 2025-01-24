RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 5

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

The battle between the Traitors and Faithfuls continues this week as each of them are willing to do whatever it takes for the cash prize. Let’s break down what happened in episode 5 of “The Traitors.”

Recap

Tension between the traitors rise as Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano has to deal with the consequences of accusing Bob the Drag Queen of being a traitor at the roundtable in episode 4, leading to his banishment. The number one consequence being able to regain his fellow traitors trust.

“Bob the Drag Queen had all the people following him and that is what Rob is used to. This was an ego thing” Carolyn Wiger said in her confessional. “Rob doesn’t listen to people all I can think is I don’t trust you I don’t want you here.”

He faces Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes in the turret to decide who the next person to be murdered will be. Rob thinks that murdering Robyn Dixon would be a smart choice to fuel confusion. However, Wiger and Reyes suggests Gabby Windey to break up the alliance she is forming with other players. Despite their differences, they agree on murdering Robyn.

Wes Bergmann talks to Rob denying that he ever put his name out there as a traitor to the other players. Rob tries to reassure Carolyn that he only trusts her in the game — Carolyn relays this information to Danielle making her think that an alliance is forming without her.

As the players are being transported to the challenge, Rob lies to Nikki, Chrishelle and Gabby saying “Bob the Drag Queen told me he wanted to vote for you last night.”

The group challenge this episode is to answer riddles correctly in exchange for money to be added to the prize pot and the chance to select anyone for a shield.

Players Murdered/Banished in Episode 5

Robyn Dixon from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (murdered)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (banished)

Thoughts on Traitors

I predict the next traitor to be banished will be Danielle because of her weird behavior. In the challenge, she went against one of her few allies, Derrick, by replacing his spot for a shield with Dolores when she could have easily replaced Tom Sandoval’s spot instead. It logically did not make any sense and raised some red flags for the other players.

Danielle reveals her theory that Carolyn is a traitor on the car ride back to the castle. Then, tries to pass this information on to anyone who will listen. Carolyn does not trust anybody, and I predict will be looking to take out her fellow traitors in the next episode — proving to be the smartest traitor.

Thoughts on Faithfuls

Faithfuls were not successful because they threw too many names into the mix of possible traitors. Instead, they need to designate a bigger alliance with a trustworthy leader. If Dylan can gain more allies he would work well as leader because of his instincts and not being afraid to accuse someone no one else has thought of.

However, if he does not act soon I think that Carolyn could take over this role and win the game as a traitor without anyone suspecting her.

Check Peacock for new episodes of “The Traitors” every Thursday at 8 p.m., to see if these predictions become true.

This story was written by Alison McMillan.