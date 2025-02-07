RECAP: ‘The Traitors’ episode 7

Photo by via Peacock Press Kit “The Traitors” air every Thursday on Peacock.

A bizarre wedding full of scorpions and cockroaches was just some of the many cruel things Alan Cummings had up his sleeve in this episode — let’s get into all the drama!

Recap

The Traitors meet once again in the turret to discuss their next victim. Rob views Derrick as a threat to his game plan after the roundtable. However, this does not bode well with Danielle who has had a close bond with him from the beginning of the game. Tension between the Traitors still causes them to bicker on this issue but results once again in Rob getting his way.

At breakfast, it is revealed to the Faithfuls that Derrick has been murdered leading them to logically suspect Rob as the culprit. He knows that he is going to look suspicious this week so he decides to spin it on Britney as a traitor.

Before that drama can ensue, the Faithfuls must be paired up for this week’s challenge. The theme being, “Till death do us part” where the players must go to the alter for their wedding and hold hands with their partner for eight minutes. Seems easy right? Wrong. Alan decides to throw surprises into the mix.

The first surprise being giant millipedes, next scorpions and then cockroaches. Maggots are even poured on the players. In the final 30 seconds of the challenge, a snake is put on each of the players. Five couples survived Alan Cummings’ torture, which added 22,500 dollars to the prize pot. The players that lost the challenge were Chrishelle, Dolores, Tom, Dylan, Carolyn and Gabby which makes them vulnerable to being murdered by the Traitors.

After the challenge, Rob tries to convince the faithfuls that he is not a traitor and tries to make a case for Britney being a Traitor — where he says she is suspicious because she has been too quiet.

He brings this logic into the roundtable where it is a face-off between Britney and Rob. Dylan shares with the group Wes — who was banished last episode — suspected Britney and Rob. Britney makes a good case for herself detailing that the evidence points to Rob and that she has been wrong in voting out Faithfuls.

The majority vote Rob out of the castle leading the group to find out he was a Traitor all along; however, the fun is shortly ruined by another surprise from Alan, the next murder will be done face-to-face.

Players Murdered/Banished in episode 7

Derrick Levasseur from “Big Brother” (murdered)

Rob Mariano from “Survivor” (banished)

Thoughts on Traitors

With Boston Rob out of the game it paves the way for Danielle and Carolyn to go unnoticed. Other than a few awkward interactions from past episodes there is no logical evidence to suggest they are Traitors. Derrick’s murder forced Danielle to be more open to other people. This episode she was able to form an unexpected alliance with her enemy from “Big Brother,” Britney. However, the challenge allowed them to bond and even pair up to get Boston Rob out of the game. After successfully removing a Traitor, they were seen dancing together in the castle.

On the other hand, Carolyn played low most of the game this week. She went along with the group and performed well in the challenge to win more money for the prize pot. Each week she survives, she proves to be a clear winner for the end.

Thoughts on Faithfuls

Chrishelle has become annoying. Is Tom Sandoval now a hero?

Chrishelle and her partner Danielle were the only ones to stop holding hands before the surprise was even introduced into the box. She kept screaming, which look I get it is disgusting to have your hands in a box with a bunch of bugs, but she was being over dramatic. When it came to her game play in the castle, she blindly trusted Rob and ignored Britney.

Tom Sandoval proved he can be taken seriously as a Faithful. He pushed for the group to vote out Rob due to the Traitors’ history of murdering people who went against Rob. Moving forward, the Faithfuls need to lean on each other more to uncover the other Traitors.

This story was written by Alison McMillan. She can be reached at [email protected].