Plugged-in: Welcome to March

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Suffers Injuries In Whirlwind Week

In a 1-1 week, No. 5 Marquette (22-7, 13-5 Big East) dominated at home, but lost in a tough battle on the road while short-handed.

First, the Golden Eagles routed the Providence Friars 91-69 Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, sparked by a 22-4 run to start the contest, although senior guard Tyler Kolek left partway through the second half with an oblique injury.

Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, sparked by a 22-4 run to start the contest, although senior guard Tyler Kolek left partway through the second half with an oblique injury. Three days later, Marquette took on No. 12 Creighton in Omaha — without Kolek and Oso Ighodaro (illness) — and fought to the end in the 89-75 loss Saturday afternoon.

“We ran out of steam a little bit at the very end, but man, a three-point game with six minutes left?” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said in the post-game radio interview. “In this environment on their Senior Day? With the team they have and the guys we’re missing? I’d take that any day of the week.”

Kolek’s availability for Marquette’s next game against No. 3 UConn on Wednesday remains unknown.

Women’s Basketball Ends Regular Season On High Note

The Golden Eagles (22-7, 11-7 Big East) finished out their regular season with a victory in a 1-1 week.

In its final home game of the year, Marquette fell to St. John’s 56-50 on Senior Day after not making a basket for almost nine minutes in the third quarter.

“Quite frankly, we didn’t come out ready with that same intensity,” senior guard Jordan King said afterward. “And in the Big East, it’s really hard to compete if you don’t come out, match the other team.”

Marquette then traveled to Butler Saturday and came out with a 72-54 win to complete the season sweep.

to complete the season sweep. Seniors Liza Karlen and Jordan King — who finished with 20 and 17 points respectively — combined for 28 of the Golden Eagles’ 39 points in the second half.

Men’s Lacrosse Continues Downward Spiral

Marquette (3-3) — who started the season 3-0 — has now lost three straight games after a 0-1 week.

The Golden Eagles never led in their 9-8 loss to Utah Saturday afternoon at Valley Fields.

Saturday afternoon at Valley Fields. Graduate student goalie Caleb Creasor tallied a total of 11 saves, just one short of tying his career-high.

“With Caleb, he’s someone who has had limited college experience,” Marquette head coach Andrew Stimmel said after the game. “He really hadn’t started a college game until this year, so I’m really happy with him and how he bounced back from last week.”

Women’s Lacrosse Finds Limited Success On The Road

In a 1-1 week, the Golden Eagles (2-4) grabbed their first victory away from home, but finished their road trip 1-4.

In the fourth game of its five-game road swing, Marquette defeated Detroit Mercy 19-7 Wednesday at Titan Field.

Wednesday at Titan Field. Senior midfielder Leigh Steiner’s second goal of the day sparked a run of 13 unanswered goals that led to the Golden Eagles’ first road win.

The Golden Eagles faced the Niagara Purple Eagles in their fifth road game and were defeated 19-17 Sunday afternoon after their second half comeback fell short.

Happening This Week:

Men’s basketball vs. No. 3 UConn Wednesday 7:30 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

at Fiserv Forum. Follow Women’s lacrosse vs. Colorado Friday 3 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @BenHansonMU

at Valley Fields. Follow Women’s basketball vs. Villanova Saturday 1:30 CST in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Follow @RaquelRuizMU @KristinParisiMU on

in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Follow Men’s lacrosse at Bellarmine Saturday 12 p.m. CST at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU

at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Follow Men’s basketball at Xavier Saturday 4 p.m CST at Cintas Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.