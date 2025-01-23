Mike Broeker introduced as new athletic director

It was a day full of emotion and gratitude for Mike Broeker as he was introduced as Marquette’s next vice president and director of athletics at the Alumni Memorial Union on Thursday.

“Today is a great day for Marquette,” Dr. Kimo Ah Yun, Marquette University president, said.

“When we began this search, we began at a place where we said, ‘We know we are a national university, we know we are competitive, we know that we are known for our student-athletes,'” Ah Yun said. “‘How do we keep that momentum?'”

The answer came within the Al McGuire Center’s walls and carries with him 21 years of experience working in athletic leadership roles with the university, including 18 of which came as deputy director of athletics.

“He knows the recipe for success,” Ah Yun said. “He’s already been connected to our campus, and when you think about securing our future or safety on campus, he’s already deeply connected of all the things we need to do to make sure Marquette is successful.”

Broeker said the opportunity he has been given is about more than just a promotion.

“For me, it’s about being in a position to make impact at a place you believe in,” Broeker said. “There’s no place I believe more strongly in than Marquette University.”

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Cara Consuegra has worked alongside Broeker not only since rejoining the program as head coach, but in her time as an assistant under Terri Mitchell from 2004-2011, as well.

“What I told Kimo is that I want to work for somebody that this is more than just a job,” Consuegra said. “I believe that this is his calling to want to be here at Marquette, to help continue to elevate us to do it within our mission and our values. That’s the type of leader that I wanted to work for.”

Attacking a newer age

Broeker takes the reins during a new era of collegiate athletics.

With Name, Image, and Likeness still in its infant years, he said he wants programs to stay grounded during the changing landscape.

“I think it’s more about being strong in your convictions, being committed to the things that are committed to you and more than ever having a real understanding of who you are and what you are capable of doing,” Broeker said.

He said he believes Marquette is qualified to take on the challenges that this new world presents.

“Cura personalis runs through the body of every person in our department,” Broeker said. “Our community is incredible. The pieces are there. Why wouldn’t you not want to be a student-athlete here?”

Consuegra said she believes Broeker and the coaches of Marquette’s athletic programs, including herself, are ready to work as a team.

“I want to be the best teammate I can be for him, with him and for the rest of the coaches in our department,” Consuegra said. “He’s taking a big step as a leader, but he wants to do it with and for each other.”

Broeker was introduced at the AMU amongst family, friends, coaches and student-athletes.

“I cannot tell you how deeply grateful our family is for the experiences of the 21-year journey we’ve been on,” Broeker said. “We look forward to the ones yet to come.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.