The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Mike Broeker introduced as new athletic director

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerJanuary 23, 2025
Photo by Matthew Baltz
Mike Broeker is joined by Marquette Athletics head coaches after his introductory press conference at the Alumni Memorial Union on Thursday, Jan. 23.

It was a day full of emotion and gratitude for Mike Broeker as he was introduced as Marquette’s next vice president and director of athletics at the Alumni Memorial Union on Thursday.

“Today is a great day for Marquette,” Dr. Kimo Ah Yun, Marquette University president, said.

“When we began this search, we began at a place where we said, ‘We know we are a national university, we know we are competitive, we know that we are known for our student-athletes,'” Ah Yun said. “‘How do we keep that momentum?'”

The answer came within the Al McGuire Center’s walls and carries with him 21 years of experience working in athletic leadership roles with the university, including 18 of which came as deputy director of athletics.

“He knows the recipe for success,” Ah Yun said. “He’s already been connected to our campus, and when you think about securing our future or safety on campus, he’s already deeply connected of all the things we need to do to make sure Marquette is successful.”

Broeker said the opportunity he has been given is about more than just a promotion.

“For me, it’s about being in a position to make impact at a place you believe in,” Broeker said. “There’s no place I believe more strongly in than Marquette University.”

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Cara Consuegra has worked alongside Broeker not only since rejoining the program as head coach, but in her time as an assistant under Terri Mitchell from 2004-2011, as well.

“What I told Kimo is that I want to work for somebody that this is more than just a job,” Consuegra said. “I believe that this is his calling to want to be here at Marquette, to help continue to elevate us to do it within our mission and our values. That’s the type of leader that I wanted to work for.”

Attacking a newer age 

Broeker takes the reins during a new era of collegiate athletics.

With Name, Image, and Likeness still in its infant years, he said he wants programs to stay grounded during the changing landscape.

“I think it’s more about being strong in your convictions, being committed to the things that are committed to you and more than ever having a real understanding of who you are and what you are capable of doing,” Broeker said.

He said he believes Marquette is qualified to take on the challenges that this new world presents.

“Cura personalis runs through the body of every person in our department,” Broeker said. “Our community is incredible. The pieces are there. Why wouldn’t you not want to be a student-athlete here?”

Consuegra said she believes Broeker and the coaches of Marquette’s athletic programs, including herself, are ready to work as a team.

“I want to be the best teammate I can be for him, with him and for the rest of the coaches in our department,” Consuegra said. “He’s taking a big step as a leader, but he wants to do it with and for each other.”

Broeker was introduced at the AMU amongst family, friends, coaches and student-athletes.

“I cannot tell you how deeply grateful our family is for the experiences of the 21-year journey we’ve been on,” Broeker said. “We look forward to the ones yet to come.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Cara Consuegra
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3 in conference play after their 13-point win on Wednesday.
Mighty third quarter pushes Marquette past Providence, 67-54
The Golden Eagles shot just 19-for-54 in the loss Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the Al McGuire Center.
Lackluster second quarter proves to be too much to overcome in Marquette's 58-52 loss to Seton Hall
Marquette women's basketball fell to 3-3 in Big East play Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center after suffering a 58-52 loss to Seton Hall.
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Marquette's comeback attempt falls short as Seton Hall prevails 58-52
Marquette women's basketball takes on No. 7 UConn Wed. Jan. 1 at the Al McGuire Center.
Rough second-half sees Marquette fall to No. 7 UConn, 77-45
Also tagged with Mike Broeker
Mike Broeker announced as vice president and director of athletics at Marquette
Mike Broeker announced as vice president and director of athletics at Marquette
The Athletic Human Performance Research Center is expanding to improve resources for all Marquette athletics. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
AHPRC in planning phase of $90 million expansion project
Joe Amplo (left) was first Marquette men's lacrosse head coach from 2010-19. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
JOURNAL: Legacy in the making
Graphic made by Lily Werner
Marquette tennis and track & field teams moving to non-scholarship programs in 2025-26
Also tagged with President Kimo Ah Yun
The vote comes amid growing concerns from faculty about communication with administration.
Marquette faculty vote no-confidence in university leadership
About the Contributors
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.